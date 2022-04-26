ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint United wins close game against Detroit, 86-82

By Brandon Green
abc12.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Flint United's first win streak...

www.abc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Great Lakes Loons at West Michigan Whitecaps - April 26

Wrestling superstar Rhyno was in Saginaw Tuesday night at Curveball Collectibles to sign plenty of autographs and took lots of pictures. The OHL draft is this weekend and the Saginaw Spirit has the number one overall pick. Flint at Owen Sound. Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT. After...
SAGINAW, MI
MetroTimes

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first owner — let’s take a look

This Victorian home located in Detroit's historic Corktown neighborhood just so happens to be a piece of MLB history. According to the listing, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in the late 1800s for James Burns, the first owner of the Detroit Tigers. Burns owned the Tigers for one season, from 1901-1902. During that time, Detroit's ordinance banned baseball on Sundays, so Burns built his own private park so the Tigers would be able to play. He sold the team in 1902 and a few years later, he served as Wayne County sheriff.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week for April 18-23 competition

Each week during the spring season, fans can vote for the Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and the winners will be announced shortly after. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Bingham Farms, Michigan

Food, sports, and entertainment are very profitable industries. Therefore, if you own a successful business in any of the above segments, you will become a wealthy person. Marian Ilitch fits that description. Sheowns a very successful pizza chain, two-sport teams, and a Casino.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Monroe Street Midway Returns To Downtown Detroit In May

(CBS DETROIT) — The opportunity to skate outdoors is returning to downtown Detroit this summer. The Monroe Street Midway will return for a second summer starting May 27 through Sept. 5. It will feature the Rollout Detroit operated by RollerCade Skating Rink, which is the oldest operating Black-owned roller rink in the country. It will also feature the Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone operated by Come Play Detroit, which will include three basketball courts — two half and one full. In addition, there will be a 9-hole mini golf course, covered pavilion seating and a large grass lawn for people to relax. The Monroe Street Midway will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, visit deckedoutdetroit.com/midway. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint United#Mich#Wjrt#The Flint United#The Detroit Hustle
CBS Detroit

Winning $150K Powerball Ticket Goes Unclaimed In Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 remained unclaimed, and expired on April 25, at 4:45 p.m. The ticket was bought at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe, located at 5726 Maybee Road in Clarkston. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. Since the ticket went unclaimed, the $150,000 will go to the state School Aid Fund. According to Michigan Lottery officials, the record for an unclaimed lottery ticket in Michigan was set in 1998, after a ticket worth $34 million went unclaimed. The $34 million Michigan Lotto ticket was sold at the Meijer located at 1350 West Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Women’s Hoops Add Grad Transfer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball program is adding grad transfer Stephanie Visscher, who entered the portal from Stephen F. Austin. She led her team in scoring and was named first team all Western Athletic Conference. Visscher is a native of Sweden. Subscribe to our News...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Standout Detroit Mercy transfer guard includes Maryland in top 5

Maryland is a top team for a big-time college basketball transfer. Detroit Mercy guard shared a graphic indicating Maryland, Kansas State and Georgetown are his top transfer options. In his tweet, Davis says BYU is also one of his top schools, even though the Cougars are not included in the graphic. Davis is also considering a return to Detroit Mercy.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Prep Notebook: West Bloomfield ace Logan Pikur purring from the bump, plate in ’22

West Bloomfield junior hurler Logan Pikur is a force of nature on the mound. The poise. The pinpoint precision. The velocity. The Craftiness. Exhibit A: Pikur, one of the top aces in Oakland County, spun a beauty over the weekend to blank defending Division 1 state champ Grand Blanc 3-0. Working five innings of three-hit ball, he struck out seven Bobcat batters to push his record on the young season to 4-1.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy