ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Morris named Student of the Year

By HAWKINS TEAGUE hteague@murrayledger.com
Murray Ledger & Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY – Calloway County High School senior Jayden Morris was named 2022 Student of the Year Monday during a ceremony hosted by The Murray Bank and the Murray Ledger & Times. The Ledger & Times and The Murray Bank collaborate on Student of the Week throughout the year,...

www.murrayledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Villages Daily Sun

Fundraisers support student scholarships

Local organizations have their calendars packed with scholarship fundraiser events such as golf tournaments, performances and more. The Sumter County School District will host its 38th Annual Sumter School District Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday at Evans Prairie Country Club. Debbie Moffitt, assistant superintendent, said last year’s event raised $17,500. “District staff donates their time to put on this tournament to show our commitment to the importance of education,” said Moffitt, who oversees the tournament. “Futures are enhanced by furthering educational opportunities.” All proceeds from the tournament go toward scholarships that help seniors at Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School attend Lake-Sumter State College.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Paso Robles Daily News

Local high school students serve on Must! Charities Youth Board

Youth board volunteers at local charities, helps raise funds. – Must! Charities Youth Board is investing more than just money in their community. Through a strategic nine-month program, area high school students are challenged to look beyond their social circles and identify the social needs our community faces, to then volunteer for organizations serving those needs and create a fundraising campaign around those causes.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calloway County, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Calloway County, KY
Sports
Murray, KY
Education
City
Murray, KY
Murray, KY
Sports
Calloway County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy