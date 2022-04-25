ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milad Pirhadi, USC PhD’21, Awarded Top PhD Honor for Exemplary Research

By Avni Shah
USC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePirhadi, now an air pollution specialist at the California Air Resources Board, was the second PhD in Professor Constantinos Sioutas’ lab to win the USC PhD Achievement Award in six years. Milad Pirhadi, USC PhD’21 and current air pollution specialist at the California Air Resources Board, received the...

Phys.org

Research finds math textbooks don't work for students worldwide

An international study led by Michigan State University scholars has provided a "dismal picture" of mathematics textbooks across the globe—and it has serious implications for the next generation of learners. Among the findings, researchers discovered that student "opportunities to learn and develop mathematics literacy are so few as to...
EDUCATION
ZDNet

Best unexpected double majors for computer science students

Did you know that double majors report higher earnings? They also report greater satisfaction with their college experience. But what are the best double majors for computer science?. Our list includes less-common double majors like philosophy, graphic design, and psychology. These majors prepare graduates for in-demand, emerging tech fields like...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Discovery of quantum phases in the Shastry-Sutherland compound SrCu(BO) under extreme conditions of field and pressure

The 2-dimensional layered oxide material SrCu2(BO3)2, long studied as a realization of the Shastry-Sutherland spin topology, exhibits a range of intriguing physics as a function of both hydrostatic pressure and magnetic field, with a still debated intermediate plaquette phase appearing at approximately 20 kbar and a possible deconfined critical point at higher pressure. Here, we employ a tunnel diode oscillator (TDO) technique to probe the behavior in the combined extreme conditions of high pressure, high magnetic field, and low temperature. We reveal an extensive phase space consisting of multiple magnetic analogs of the elusive supersolid phase and a magnetization plateau. In particular, a 10"‰Ã—"‰2 supersolid and a 1/5 plateau, identified by infinite Projected Entangled Pair States (iPEPS) calculations, are found to rely on the presence of both magnetic and non-magnetic particles in the sea of dimer singlets. These states are best understood as descendants of the full-plaquette phase, the leading candidate for the intermediate phase of SrCu2(BO3)2.
PHYSICS
contagionlive.com

Addressing the Shortage of Medical Laboratory Professionals

These paramount medical personnel behind the scenes are facing staffing challenges that could be bordering on a national crisis in public health. The average person will receive 42 laboratory tests in their lifetime. According to the American Clinical Laboratory Association, there are more than 7 billion clinical lab tests performed in the US annually. Add to this, the millions of COVID-19 tests administered over the last 2 years, and the strain this has put on medical laboratory professionals is immense. Although this profession is responsible for all the lab tests administered, there is a shortage in the number of professionals working in the field, and the future predictions for new people entering laboratory sciences makes it more dire.
HEALTH SERVICES
