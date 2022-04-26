Health Calendar — April 26

CLASSES/SEMINARS

Yoga in the Park — noon, April 26, Watkins Park, 615 Center St., Mount Airy. Led by Darla June of Core Yoga. Free, no pre-registration required. A Love Your Park Week event. 301-829-1424, ext. 135 or thecoreyoga.com.

Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 3 through Sept. 6, Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. All levels, with Yogamour. BYO yoga mat and thirst quencher. $15 donation per person requested. yogamour.org.

MISCELLANY

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the former Trinity School, 6040 New Design Road, Frederick; and Md. State Police, Frederick Barrack, 110 Airport Drive East, Frederick. Prescription (people and pets) and OTC medicines in pill form only, prescription patches; sharps in containers and have an approximate count of sharps to be disposed. Free for residential customers only, no businesses. health.frederickcountymd.gov/OMPP or 301-600-1755.

Finding Laughter in Recovery with Tiffany Jenkins — 7:30 p.m. April 30, virtual event. Jenkins is an author, speaker, content creator, and podcaster in recovery who speaks about topics like addiction, motherhood, marriage, and mental health. Her memoir, “High Achiever: The Incredible True Story of One Addict’s Double Life,” details Jenkins’ experience with the devastating effects of substance use disorder, as well as her subsequent recovery and journey to sobriety. Free, hosted by Recovery Centers of America Alumni Association. Register at https://help.recoverycentersofamerica.com/WEBINARAF2022-04TiffanyJenkins.html.

Walking for Wellness Day Hike — 9 a.m. May 5, meet at the U.S. 40 Alternate, Appalachian Trail parking lot, Boonsboro. Leisurely 4.4 miles round-trip. Free. 301-791-4656 or cecilia.melton@maryland.gov.

Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:

For ages 12 and older:

— 4 to 7 p.m., April 27, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick

— 4 to 6 p.m., April 27, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glad Road, Walkersville

— 5 to 7 p.m., April 28, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick

— 4 to 6 p.m., April 29, Hillcrest Elementary School, 1285 Hillcrest Drive, Frederick

— 10 a.m. to noon, April 30, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville

— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 30, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick

Unity in Frederick’s Healing Circle — 4-5:30 p.m. first Sundays of the month, Yogamour Studio, 1 Worman’s Mill Court, Suite 11, Frederick. Experience a 20-minute Reiki healing session. Open to all. By donation. lhwaggy@gmail.com.

BLOOD DRIVES

Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.

April 26 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia

April 26 — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, Pa.

April 27 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick

May 5 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1307 N. Main St., Mount Airy

May 5 and 6 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.

Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.

