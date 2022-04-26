ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Temporary restraining order to halt Title 42 rollback, Missouri AG says

By Sandra Sanchez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TC8vh_0fKBEKol00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Missouri’s attorney general said Monday afternoon that a federal judge has agreed to issue a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit brought by Missouri, Louisiana and Arizona that will keep Title 42 in place on the border next month.

However, no details have been released by the court. And specifics on how this will affect the Biden administration’s plans to end Title 42 were not immediately known, legal experts told Border Report.

Non-border states sue to keep Title 42 policy to block migrants from crossing Southwest border

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt tweeted Monday afternoon “this is a huge victory for border security, but the fight continues on.”

On April 3, the three states sued the Biden administration in the Western District Court of Louisiana to force the Biden administration to keep Title 42.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbOsK_0fKBEKol00
The 95-page lawsuit by Missouri, Arizona and Louisiana to keep Title 42 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, in Lafayette. A judge on Monday afternoon said in court a TRO would be issued but no court order has yet to be entered with specifics.

The Biden administration has said it will repeal Title 42 on May 23. The 1940s public health law was re-implemented by the Trump administration in March 2020 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus across land borders the U.S. shares with Mexico and Canada.

The lawsuit asks the court to keep Title 42 in place until it conducts the required notice and comment period necessary under the Administrative Procedure Act “and adopts a policy that is not arbitrary and capricious.”

Title 42 repeal will cost Democrats dearly in November, Texas GOP chair says

On Monday afternoon in court, a federal judge said he was inclined to issue the TRO “but he needed to give the parties time to work it out so what that means is not clear,” Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior policy counsel for the American Immigration Council, told Border Report Monday.

Regardless, the judge’s order in effect halted the Biden administration from revoking Title 42.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbXxS_0fKBEKol00
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest a group of migrants on June 24, 2021, in Hidalgo, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

“Practically speaking this prevents the Biden administration from beginning to phase out Title 42,” said Reichlin-Melnick, who on April 6 testified before the House Homeland Security Subcommittee arguing for leaders in Washington, D.C., to revoke Title 42.

He told Border Report that the argument that caused this TRO to be filed was that the Department of Homeland Security had begun deporting more people back to their home countries under Title 8, and that prompted Louisiana to complain that DHS should not deport under Title 8, but must continue expelling people back to Mexico under Title 42.

He said that since the Biden administration announced a repeal of Title 42, DHS had begun the process of deporting some single adults from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala i nto Title 8, or expedited removal proceedings.

In announcing an end to Title 42, Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the administration would continue to utilize Title 8 to expel migrants who do not qualify to remain in the United States.

Mayorkas and President Joe Biden are named in the lawsuit as are the leaders of the following federal agencies: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which issued Title 42; U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; U.S. Department of Homeland Security; U,.S. Customs and Border Protection; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; U.S. Citizenship and Immigration, the U.S. Border Patrol, and the Justice Department.

Divided reactions to the end of Title 42 by migrant advocates and border community leaders

Border leaders have had mixed reactions to Title 42 being lifted.

U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez, Democrats who represent South Texas, have warned that if Title 42 is lifted, upwards of 10,000 migrants who are waiting south of the Rio Grande could surge across.

But on Monday, Mayor Regina Romero of Tucson, Arizona, and Mayor Trey Mendez of Brownsville, Texas, issued a joint statement supporting the end of Title 42, which they said will “uphold our legal and moral obligation of providing the fundamental right to seek asylum. It is the smart thing to do and it is the right thing to do. A fair and humane immigration system should be a priority for all of our leaders, not just those such as us who see the effects of a broken system every day.”

RAICES, a migrant nonprofit organization, tweeted Monday the TRO is “beyond infuriating. The anti-immigrant right-wing judicial pipeline continues to fly forward unchecked and immigrants seeking safety and asserting their legal right to asylum will continue to pay the price.”

The state of Texas on Friday filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration in the Southern District of Texas, seeking to keep Title 42 in place.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

ala ska
2d ago

Anyone employing, housing or aiding Illegals should be arrested and sent to prison. If a Corporation hires Illegals arrest the Board of Directors and confiscate all Assets.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Louisiana, MO
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
City
Mexico, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Daily Mail

18 MORE states join lawsuit suing Biden for his 'reckless' decision to overturn Title 42 that will be a 'disaster' for the country as migrant caravans continue north

Eighteen more states have signed onto a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration to stop it from lifting the Title 42 health order for the southern border amid concerns it will bring in a huge flux of migrants. Originally filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, the case, in the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Karl Rove on buses of migrants arriving in DC from Texas: When is the federal government going to step up?

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove appeared on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. as America's border crisis rages. Rove asked when the federal government will "step up" to fulfill its duties on immigration and said Abbott's move is the only way Americans can get lawmakers' attention.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Ag#Mcallen#Border Report#The U S District Court
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
Slate

Judge Blocks Military Vaccine Mandate Again, Dares Supreme Court to Stop Him

How close can a district court judge come to disobeying the Supreme Court without technically defying it? Judge Reed O’Connor wants to find out. Last week, in a 6–3 order, the Supreme Court halted his unprecedented injunction attempting to order the deployment of 35 Navy SEALs and other special warfare troops who refused to get the COVID vaccine on religious grounds. In a concurrence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained that courts may not exercise their power “in a manner that military commanders believe would impair the military of the United States as it defends the American people.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
8 News Now

Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the “death appears to be self-inflicted.” The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
HENDERSON, NV
Ash Jurberg

The one billionaire who lives in Idaho

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there are 2,668 billionaires in the world, with 748 of them living in the United States. However, there is only one billionaire that lives in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy