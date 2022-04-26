ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin approves six contract extensions for Badger head coaches

By Asher Low
 1 day ago
Late last week, the UW Athletic Board approved contract extensions for six Wisconsin head coaches.

The board met on Friday, and gave extensions to six coaches across four different Wisconsin sports.

Well a number of coaches on the list led their respective Wisconsin programs to new heights last season, others earned a vote of confidence from AD Chris McIntosh despite up and down 2021-22 campaigns.

All six coaches on the list earned five-year extensions that will take them through the 2027 school year.

Here is a look at the six coaches and their respective extensions as decided by the UW Athletic Board:

Marisa Moseley - Women's Basketball

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Marisa Moseley directs her team against the Milwaukee Panthers in the first quarter Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Moseley earned a five-year agreement that extends through May 31, 2017.

Greg Gard - Men's Basketball

Mar 20, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard during the first half against Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year earned a five-year extension through May 31, 2027.

Yuri Suguiyama - Swimming and Diving

Nov 12, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin logos on flags during player announcements prior to the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 48-3. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Suguiyama earned a five-year extension through May 31, 2027.

Tony Granato - Men's Hockey

Wisconsin men’s hockey coach Tony Granato talks with forward Cole Caufield (8) during practice Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Granato earned a five-year extension through June 30, 2027.

Mark Johnson - Women's Hockey

Johnson earned a five-year extension through June 30, 2027.

Chris Bono - Wrestling

Wisconsin head coach Chris Bono reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Iowa, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Bono earned a five-year extension through May 31, 2027.

