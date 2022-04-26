Wisconsin approves six contract extensions for Badger head coaches
Late last week, the UW Athletic Board approved contract extensions for six Wisconsin head coaches.
The board met on Friday, and gave extensions to six coaches across four different Wisconsin sports.
Well a number of coaches on the list led their respective Wisconsin programs to new heights last season, others earned a vote of confidence from AD Chris McIntosh despite up and down 2021-22 campaigns.
All six coaches on the list earned five-year extensions that will take them through the 2027 school year.
Here is a look at the six coaches and their respective extensions as decided by the UW Athletic Board:
Marisa Moseley - Women's Basketball
Moseley earned a five-year agreement that extends through May 31, 2017.
Greg Gard - Men's Basketball
The reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year earned a five-year extension through May 31, 2027.
Yuri Suguiyama - Swimming and Diving
Suguiyama earned a five-year extension through May 31, 2027.
Tony Granato - Men's Hockey
Granato earned a five-year extension through June 30, 2027.
Mark Johnson - Women's Hockey
Johnson earned a five-year extension through June 30, 2027.
Chris Bono - Wrestling
Bono earned a five-year extension through May 31, 2027.
Comments / 0