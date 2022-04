Arsenal dual-national Marcelo Flores said he is ready to commit his future to Mexico if he's named in their squad for the 2022 World Cup. Flores, who was born in Canada to a Mexican father and a Canadian mother, is currently in Mexico's camp and preparing for a friendly this Wednesday against Guatemala, which could mark his second appearance for El Tri. The attacking midfielder, who hasn't been cap-tied in an official match, is keeping his options open for now but made clear Mexico would be his first choice if he could play with them in Qatar.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO