A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a Hardin County park. The shooting was reported at 7:09 p.m. Sunday at the Hardin County Park on the banks of the Neches River north of Silsbee. Hardin County sheriff's deputies arrived to the scene to find a 39-year-old Silsbee man dead, according to a news release from Sheriff Mark Davis. A 44-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is in critical condition, the release said. A 24-year-old man from Warren was arrested at the scene and a handgun believed to have been used was recovered. Officials plan to release more information at 8 a.m. Monday.

HARDIN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO