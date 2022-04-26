ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Horton: Region in 'much better place'

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 1 day ago

Green River District Public Health Director Clay Horton provided district board members with an update on COVID-19 in the community, as well as future plans as the health district begins to look forward past the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things are in a much better place than when we met back in January,” Horton said during the board’s quarterly meeting Monday.

While COVID-19 numbers are significantly down in the Green River District, Horton said it does not mean the virus has gone away for good.

“We don’t think COVID-19 is over forever,” he said. “We think that we will have more work to do in terms of response, but we have a very good break right now.”

Horton said officials with the health district will use that break to plan and prepare for what it needs in regards to rebuilding staffing numbers as well as how fresh and capable everyone is feeling.

“I think a lot of our staff are feeling a little beat up by COVID-19 at this point; I am sure everybody in society feels that way as well,” Horton said.

Horton said the GRDHD’s weekly press release Tuesday will show that the district had 54 reported cases over a seven-day reporting period.

“We haven’t had rates that low since June of 2021, right before we had our delta wave,” he said.

Horton then showed board members a map of Kentucky with its 120 counties outlined, a map entirely green in color. Horton said the map represented data that is a “fairly new” metric being used by the CDC.

“It is looking at three different measures, to assess whether there is a low, medium or high COVID-19 community level,” Horton said. “It looks at any previous cases of COVID 19 per rate of 100,000 for the previous seven days; it looks at percentage of hospital capacity that is occupied by COVID-19 positive patients, and it also looks at the rates of hospitalization in the previous seven days in hospital systems that cover this county.”

Horton said currently, the rates for the Green River District are about four cases of COVID-19 per day, per 100,000 people.

“The threshold that they would even consider going to a medium level would be 200 cases in the previous seven days,” Horton said. “We are well below that threshold.”

Despite the fact that the numbers are encouraging, Horton said it is important for local residents to continue listening for updates regarding the virus as the situation continues to change and evolve, especially as the cooler fall climate approaches.

“Mainly what we are trying to tell folks is stay tuned to what these COVID-19 levels are and be prepared to make adjustments as guidance changes because we know guidance will continually change as we know more and as the virus evolves,” Horton said.

In addition to COVID-19, Horton also discussed some of the ways the GRDHD will be moving forward, such as a new strategic plan, which was last updated in 2017-2018.

“We did that as a four-year plan, of course; we reprioritized everything when COVID-19 hit, so we are starting to make plans now revamping our strategic plan,” he said.

The health department is also looking into updating its community health assessment.

“Every three years, we have done a comprehensive community health assessment. Now that we can start interacting again with our community coalitions in all of our counties; we are looking at how we restart that process,” Horton said.

Horton said the district will be working on its budget for the upcoming fiscal year in the months ahead.

Comments / 0

Related
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

City announces Independence Day plans

The City of Owensboro will again utilize a hybrid Independence Day event to celebrate its annual All-American Fourth of July event on Monday, July 4. All-American Fourth of July will once again combine the annual celebration on the riverfront with the three additional fireworks locations throughout the city. Having separate fireworks displays was first done in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Schools offer many options for continuing education

Keith Sanders has always enjoyed learning new things, particularly when he was being taught by someone with real-world experience in the subject they were teaching. Sanders, of Owensboro, is also the executive director of the Hager Educational Foundation. He knows the importance of fostering education from a young age and being a lifelong learner.
OWENSBORO, KY
9&10 News

Avian Influenza Detected in Saginaw County Backyard Flock

A case of avian influenza has been found in Saginaw County, making it the sixth case of the highly contagious virus found in Michigan this year. Previous cases of HPAI were detected in Kalamazoo, Livingston, Macomb, Menominee and Washtenaw counties. The latest case was found in a non-commercial backyard poultry...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Community Health#Grdhd
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Bar association gathering in June

The Kentucky Bar Association convention scheduled for June 15-17 at the Owensboro Convention Center will be the largest gathering the city has seen since before the coronavirus pandemic began more than two years ago. Shannon Roberts, director of communications for the association, said the convention drew roughly 2,000 attorneys before...
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Teachers taking professional learning to next level

Beth Ewing is a self-professed history nerd who thinks it’s important for educators to grow their knowledge about the subject they teach. Ewing, an Owensboro High School history, government and politics teacher, is one of the first people from western Kentucky to apply for, and be accepted to, the Exeter College at University of Oxford.
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

CVB tracking visitors' cellphones

It may sound a little like “Big Brother is watching you,” but programs like it are operating all over the country. The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has signed up with Arrivalist, a company that tracks travelers around the country, to keep track of visitors to the community.
OWENSBORO, KY
Wave 3

Residents divided over future of Cherokee Park Golf Course

WAVE News - Monday night, April 25, 2022. JCPS opens first after-school student support center. The after-school center will accommodate up to 250 students in grades K-12 who live in West Louisville and need additional academic support. Make Ends Meet: Inflation and rise of interest rates. Updated: 9 hours ago.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
thecentersquare.com

Plan to expand dental coverage in New Hampshire advances

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is one of a few states that doesn't provide preventive dental care for Medicaid recipients, but that could change under a proposal to expand coverage. Legislation unanimously approved by the state Senate with bipartisan support would expand Medicaid benefits to provide dental coverage...
POLITICS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Labor leaders to speak at Friday ceremony

The Owensboro Area Central Labor Council will observe Workers Memorial Day with a 6 p.m. ceremony Friday at the Workers’ Memorial Monument on the corner of Third and St. Ann streets. Bill Londrigan, president of the State AFL-CIO, and Jamie Link, secretary of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet,...
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
313
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy