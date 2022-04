UTICA — Utica City FC announced Tuesday that the club will not be renewing the contract of head coach Ryan Hall. Hall was the head coach in Utica for three seasons beginning in 2018. The team thanked Hall and said "his hard work and dedication were essential to the foundation of the organization." Prior to the club’s inaugural season he served as head coach of the Syracuse Silver Knights for the 2017-18 campaign. Hall was a student-athlete at Syracuse University and began playing professionally in 2003.

UTICA, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO