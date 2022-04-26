Movie Man: Starks finds passion as independent filmmaker

P.J. Starks, center, and Eric Huskisson, right, work on the set of “13 Slays Till X-Mas.” Photo by Brandon Scott Hanks

Before being recognized for his works “Volumes of Blood” and “13 Slays Till X-Mas,” filmmaker and Owensboro native P.J. Starks started out when he received an RCA camcorder from his grandparents when he was 12.

“At that point, I knew that I wanted to do something with visual storytelling,” Starks, 40, said. “I didn’t really know if I wanted to be a director; I did a lot of writing, but I didn’t know necessarily that I wanted to be a director.”

While Starks did some small projects with his friends and even had some acting experience with The Rose Curtain Players at Owensboro High School, it wasn’t until Starks started taking courses at Owensboro Community and Technical College that he took it upon himself to make his first full-length feature film in 2001 for his video class, rather than the assigned 30 second commercial for the final.

The ambitious task became known as the romantic comedy “Third Shift,” which was written when Starks was working a similar shift at the Fairfield Inn and shot the movie over the course of three weekends and shot on Super VHS.

Despite receiving an A, Starks admitted that the film consisted of a lot of filler and had a lot of ad-libbed dialogue. But the experience of editing the film after hours at the college led to Starks becoming employed with OC-TV after the person running the studio was able to witness Starks’ work and noted his “eye for shot and composition” and “attention to detail.”

“...I was always told that I could take nothing and turn it into something,” Starks said.

In 2004, Starks took a leap and left Owensboro to move down to Florida to attend Full Sail University and found employment with VIP tours at Universal Studios.

Starks’ time in Florida was cut short after his home got destroyed by a hurricane and headed back to OC-TV and created the “Third Shift” sequel “Second Shift,” which Starks describes as “a step above” the former film due to taking the time to map out the film, making sure that the characters served a purpose and the conflict drove the narrative.

Starks began to be more serious in 2008 with “Hallows Eve: Slaughter on Second Street,” coined as a “more-adult version of ‘Scooby-Doo’ ” by amping up the professionalism such as having a film crew, open casting calls, location scouting and started exploring the idea of distribution to reach larger audiences.

“I’m making these movies but nobody’s really seeing them; nobody has access to them,” Starks said. “...I didn’t have any plans for distribution; I had no idea how that worked. I just knew that I needed to get it out there as much as possible to get some eyes on it … and try to make some kind of a name for myself ….”

Starks even sent the film out to critics to review, which he mentioned was a “brutal” experience.

“The first review I ever got was so scathing,” Starks said. “...At one point, it said ‘Lots of blood and quirky music do not make you Quentin Tarantino.’ ”

However, Starks has taken that part of the journey in stride.

“...What I’ve discovered over the years (is) when you put yourself out there, you run the risk of having someone trying to essentially destroy what you have built,” Starks said. “...Even though it hurt at the time, it began the process of helping me grow thick skin.”

Following the film, Starks and a group of people attempted a city film festival but fell apart due to “creative differences.”

He then pursued a concept that was dormant for five years, which eventually became the psychological drama thriller short “A Mind Beside Itself.”

The short was a pinnacle moment in Starks’ career when he decided to hone in on the personal experience of having two children who were stillborn.

The move of Starks’ pivoting to more serious territory and the continued improvement in professionalism paid off as the film began screening at film festivals and received positive reviews.

“It was exactly what I wanted it to be,” Starks said. “It allowed me to tackle something very personal and very deep but, at the same time, I got to prove that I was doing something that wasn’t just cheesy one-liners of blood and gore.”

Starks then took some time to help other local and regional filmmakers in a number of capacities while also focusing efforts on creating opportunities for filmmakers to showcase their material with the film festival The River City Festival of Films, “Unscripted: An Indie Film Xperience” and the “Unscripted Film School” with the Daviess County Public Library.

However, Starks began to miss his true purpose of being a filmmaker and created and co-wrote “Volumes of Blood,” a feature horror anthology that included five different directors including Starks that was filmed at the library, a number of collaborations and was also Starks’ true foray into producing.

Upon the film’s release in 2015, “Volumes of Blood” put Starks and Owensboro on the map with receiving a number of positive feedbacks from publications like Bloody Disgusting and JoBlo.com.

The horror flick would go on to win a number of awards and screenings at multiple film festivals, while Starks was starting to get more requests from media regarding coverage and interviews.

“It was completely unexpected,” Starks said. “It really seemed to resonate with audiences … because I would have people that I had no idea who they were reaching out and telling me how they saw at a film festival; they heard about it; they read an article …. It was just a really bizarre situation.”

It was during the process of making “Volumes of Blood” that Starks became more acquainted with producer Eric Huskisson, who Starks first met at an Unscripted event during a zombie-themed night where Huskisson dressed up in full makeup and developed a friendship before Starks and Huskisson eventually founded Blood Moon Pictures.

In 2016, the “much-larger scale” sequel “Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories” was released, receiving the award for “Best Horror Anthology” at the Fright Night Film Fest in Louisville and deemed one of the best films of 2016 by horror film fan magazine Fangoria and found wide distribution through Petri Entertainment in Los Angeles.

The film included an appearance from the late Moses J. Moseley from “The Walking Dead” and a score by former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

With these successes, Starks became rather busy, becoming an executive producer for five to six projects in 2017 and forming a friendship with Jeffrey Reddick of the “Final Destination” franchise.

After trying for two years on the finding financing for the third “Volumes of Blood” film titled “Devil’s Knight,” Starks and Huskisson decided to shelve the project in favor of “13 Slays Till X-Mas,” which included working with filmmakers both locally and across the country in Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, Texas and Tennessee.

The film released last March despite having to halt production and a planned festival run due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Starks anticipates continuing on with future projects, he notes that his entire experience has never been about getting acclaim and attention and feels that “it’s never enough.”

“The goal was never to get press,” he said “The goal is to make things, to create things and anything that came out of that was a bonus.”

Starks admits that he’s not concerned about the reception of the films, but rather the fact of not putting himself out there.

“...I’ve never been afraid of failure. People who have a hard time dealing with criticism also have a hard time dealing with the thought of failure,” Starks said. “I mean, nobody likes to fail. I’ve been failing upwards for years; I’ve had plenty of failures. But that’s just part of it. Not every idea is going to be a golden winner. You try something (and) it works or it doesn’t work. …If (it) doesn’t work, you go, ‘OK, well what can I do differently for next time that my idea might be a little bit more successful …. I’ve never been worried about failing; I’m more worried about not ever trying ….”

And Starks is not concerned about leaving behind a legacy but rather looking forward to making more interesting projects that he believes that people will enjoy and ones that Starks can be happy with.

“I feel like the 12-year-old version of me would be really proud of where I am now,” Starks said.