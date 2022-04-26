ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Trace Adkins hits stage at RiverPark Thursday

By Freddie Bourne Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMrLh_0fKB8nK500
Trace Adkins Photo by Jon Morgan

Country music star Trace Adkins will be in Owensboro at 7 p.m. Thursday at the RiverPark Center.

Since debuting in the music scene in 1996, Adkins has continued to grace the stages and the music industry with selling over 11 million albums, charting over 37 singles, a number of Grammy nominations and has been the recipient of Academy of Country Music Awards including “Top New Male Vocalist” in 1996, “Single of the Year” for his hit “You’re Gonna Miss This” in 2009, and “Vocal Event of the Year” for “Hillbilly Bone” with country musician Blake Shelton.

Adkins’ most recent studio album, “The Way I Wanna Go” was released last August, which includes a number of collaborations ranging from Luke Bryan, Snoop Dogg, and Stevie Wonder.

“Trace has been a staple in county music for years. His style, writing, and performances are unreal and I know seeing him live will be a life changing moment for many die hard fans,” said Grae Greer, director of marketing and education at the RiverPark Center. “What I love about his concerts too is that it’s not just music from Trace (but) he is an entertainer; he tells stories, history behind the music, and is overall a humble man from his years of success.”

Greer notes that Adkins will be “mixing it up” regarding his performance this week, saying that he will be playing some of his greatest hits and some songs that haven’t been heard as of late.

“... I know we’re all dying to hear ‘Honky Tonk Badonkadonk’ live!” Greer said.

Opening for Adkins is rising country musician and former “American Idol” contestant Dakota Hayden.

A resident of Fordsville in Ohio County, Hayden came to prominence when he was featured on the ABC show in March and received a ticket to “Hollywood Week” after auditioning with the Luke Combs’ song “When It Rains It Pours” before getting cut after his performance in the “Showstopper Round” and a sing off against contestant Dan Marshall.

Hayden also found success after winning the second season of the web series “SHINE” on Brandon TV.

“... We’re all about supporting our local talent (and) with Dakota’s success on ‘American Idol,’ we thought this would be a great opportunity for him to further his career,” Greer said. “This could be a game changer for his success and we wanted to give him that platform to share the stage with one of country music’s greats.”

Tickets to see Adkins and Hayden are available now at riverparkcenter.org.

