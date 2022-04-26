ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

ODT announces 41st season

By Freddie Bourne Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 1 day ago

The Owensboro Dance Theatre has announced the performance schedule for its 2022-2023 season.

Under the theme “Passion in Motion,” ODT will begin the concert series with “The German American Bank Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4, with school performances taking place at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 1-2, followed by their “Oh, Christmas Spree 50/50 Cash Raffle” on Dec. 10 via Facebook Live.

ODT will kick off 2023 with the return of “Dance Battle Extravaganza,” presented by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, at 7 p.m. Feb. 18.

The season will conclude with “In Concert featuring Descendants … Better Together” at 7 p.m. March 18 and 3 p.m. March 19 with school performances taking place at 9:30 a.m. March 16-17, with the “It’s Going Down” fundraiser taking place at 6 p.m. March 17.

All concerts will be held at the RiverPark Center.

Season tickets will go on sale beginning on May 2 for current season ticket holders, with regular season tickets going on sale on June 1 until Oct. 1.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 270-684-9580 or by emailing odt1982@gmail.com.

For more information, visit owensborodancetheatre.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

TWO perseveres through pandemic

The Theatre Workshop of Owensboro is continuing to power through the pandemic with upcoming events and performances. With the recent premiere of their final production of the season — “Silent Sky” — continuing this weekend, Todd Reynolds, executive director of TWO, said that he and the organization’s programming committee are intentional regarding the selections they choose for the upcoming season.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Concerts in the Plaza Back Next Month in The District

That fun and relaxing late-spring, lunch-time tradition is back. The District announced the line-up and schedule for their Concerts in the Plaza. Every Friday from May 6 to May 27 from 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm will feature a different local act. These concerts are free to attend, a lawn chair or blanket and bring your lunch to the First Mid Illinois Bank Plaza between 6th and 7th Streets on Maine. No worries if you forget your lunch, there will be a food truck on-site at every concert for you to buy something to eat.
MUSIC
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Trace Adkins hits stage at RiverPark Thursday

Country music star Trace Adkins will be in Owensboro at 7 p.m. Thursday at the RiverPark Center. Since debuting in the music scene in 1996, Adkins has continued to grace the stages and the music industry with selling over 11 million albums, charting over 37 singles, a number of Grammy nominations and has been the recipient of Academy of Country Music Awards including “Top New Male Vocalist” in 1996, “Single of the Year” for his hit “You’re Gonna Miss This” in 2009, and “Vocal Event of the Year” for “Hillbilly Bone” with country musician Blake Shelton.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

GO Golf Series getting ready for 17th year

The GO Junior Golf Series is getting ready for its 17th year, and series director and founder Mark Price is glad it has grown quite a bit in the last three years. “We just took it year by year and concentrated on trying to grow it,” Price said. “The last three years there has been really solid participation. Twice last year we did break some records, we had the highest numbers we’ve had at Ben Hawes and the tour championship at Owensboro Country Club.”
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Exciting News! Oak Ridge Boys Coming to RiverPark Center in Owensboro, Kentucky

Guess who's coming to town? The Oak Ridge Boys are currently touring across the country, making a stop in Owensboro. Tickets for the show will be available next week. I had the chance to see the Oak Ridge Boys when they performed a free concert in Greenville as part of the Saturdays on the Square Concert Series. They not only put on a great show but were such nice guys too. My Mom loved the Oak Ridge Boys and introduced me to their music at a young age. I've been a fan ever since. How about you?
OWENSBORO, KY
The Independent

Standon Calling: Sign up to the Now Hear This newsletter for the chance to win a deluxe festival package

Standon Calling festival is returning to Hertfordshire this summer, with a wealth of live music performances, family entertainment, late-night events and much more.The Independent has once again partnered with the event to host the Laundry Meadows stage, which on the Sunday will host an all-female/non-binary group of artists including Self Esteem, Ezra Furman, Bimini and Dry Cleaning.This week, fans who subscribe to The Independent’s weekly Now Hear This newsletter will be given the chance to win a deluxe festival package to Standon Calling 2022, which takes place over the weekend of 21–24 July.Two adults will receive weekend tickets to the...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odt#Christmas#Dance#Nutcracker#Season Ticket#Performing#Musical Theater
YourErie

Boro Fest coming to Edinboro this weekend; disc golf featured

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Edinboro University of Pennsylvania will host Boro Fest this weekend in downtown Edinboro. Boro Fest 2022 will be held over two days, beginning at 5 p.m. on April 29, followed by disc golf fun on April 30. The fest is a product of the school’s Event Planning course which is part of the […]
EDINBORO, PA
CBS Baltimore

‘Visions of Night,’ New Exhibit Of Night Photography In Baltimore, To Open Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new exhibit at the Maryland Center for History and Culture will showcase images of the city at night, from buzzing bar crowds to the desolate urban landscape after most residents have gone to bed. “Visions of Night: Baltimore Nocturnes,” opening Friday, April 29, features work from artist Sydney J. Allen (aka aBaltimoregriot), photojournalist J.M. Giordano, photographer and author John Clark Mayden, and photojournalist Webster Phillips III, alongside archival images from the organization’s collection. “Night photography is an aspect of art that is always captivating. Clothing and hairstyles may change, cityscapes may be altered, but the mystery of darkness...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
QuadCities.com

Get Jazzed with The Quad City Singers May 26

Join the Quad City Singers for a night of drinks, hors devours & jazz favorites, including Moonglow, Come Rain or Come Shine, Taking a Chance on Love, Come Fly with Me, Operator and many more!. Old Oaks Winery. May 26. Cocktails at 6:00 PM. Concert at 7:00 PM. Get your...
MUSIC
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
313
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy