ODT announces 41st season

The Owensboro Dance Theatre has announced the performance schedule for its 2022-2023 season.

Under the theme “Passion in Motion,” ODT will begin the concert series with “The German American Bank Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4, with school performances taking place at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 1-2, followed by their “Oh, Christmas Spree 50/50 Cash Raffle” on Dec. 10 via Facebook Live.

ODT will kick off 2023 with the return of “Dance Battle Extravaganza,” presented by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, at 7 p.m. Feb. 18.

The season will conclude with “In Concert featuring Descendants … Better Together” at 7 p.m. March 18 and 3 p.m. March 19 with school performances taking place at 9:30 a.m. March 16-17, with the “It’s Going Down” fundraiser taking place at 6 p.m. March 17.

All concerts will be held at the RiverPark Center.

Season tickets will go on sale beginning on May 2 for current season ticket holders, with regular season tickets going on sale on June 1 until Oct. 1.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 270-684-9580 or by emailing odt1982@gmail.com.

For more information, visit owensborodancetheatre.org.