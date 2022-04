Anthony Mills always considered the Potomac High School boys basketball coaching position an ideal opportunity. Mills graduated from the Dumfries-based school in 2005 and was a member of the 2004 Group AAA state finalist that finished 29-1. But as he rose up the coaching ranks to run the Battlefield girls program first followed by boys jobs at King George and Colonial Forge, Mills never knew for sure if the chance would come to take over at Potomac any time soon.

POTOMAC, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO