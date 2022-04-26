ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

PHOTOS: Mill Creek vs. North Paulding Girls Soccer, Class AAAAAAA Quarterfinals

Laclede Record

LHS girls’ soccer team shuts out Dixon

On Monday afternoon, the Lebanon High School girls’ soccer team shut out the Dixon Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup on Monday afternoon, 8-0. Lebanon (8-8 overall, 3-4 Ozark Conference) recorded their eighth shutout behind stellar play from their defense and goalkeeper Sydney Wilson. “We are very proud of the way we are playing defensively,” head coach Matt Jernigan said. “Going into the year, we knew it would be a new group in the defense and were unsure how it would go. They have meshed well and are playing great. Jewell Shockley is a true leader back there, and Chloe Shearer, Destiney Stokes, and Brook Frank have really stepped up and played well. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Forsyth County News

Track and field: West Forsyth girls, South Forsyth boys hold early edge at Region 6-7A meet

West Forsyth's girls and South Forsyth's boys each hold an early advantage through the first 18 events of the Region 6-7A track and field championships. West's girls earned three region titles Monday in the first day of the meet, with two coming from Bella Zorzoli, who posted first-place marks in the high jump [5-04.00] and triple jump [35-10.50] for the Wolverines. Makaya Fofana added another title in the long jump with a mark of 17-08.50.
FORSYTH, GA
The Ledger

Boys weightlifting state champs headline Tremendous 10 poll

The spring season is winding down and there were state champions in boys weightlifting. They are among this week's list of nominees in the Tremendous 10 poll. The poll will be open through noon on Friday. • Lake Gibson senior Jaremey McQueen (boys weightlifting) set a school record en route to winning a...
Albany Herald

Deerfield-Windsor track and field teams shine at region meet

The Deerfield-Windsor track and field teams brought home second and fourth-place team finishes in the region competition last week in Macon. The boys finished second in the region behind Savannah Country Day School and the girls finished fourth. Savannah Country Day dominated the speed events but the Knights placed well...
MACON, GA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Daily briefing: Brown County baseball team rallies past West Central

The Brown County baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat West Central 8-7 in a non-conference game on Tuesday. West Central scored a run in the first and added three in the second and three in the third to take a 7-2 lead. The Cougars out-hit Brown County 13-8.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
Lebanon-Express

High school track and field roundup: Louber leads South boys to meet win

Maxwell Louber won the 100 meters (12.00 seconds), 200 (23.84) and javelin (personal-best 143 feet) to lead the South Albany High boys to first place in a three-team Mid-Willamette Conference track and field meet at Corvallis. The RedHawks also got boys wins from Logan Parker in the 800 (2:01.63), Diego...
CORVALLIS, OR

