ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investments

By Jane Lanhee Lee
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9raT_0fKB85lU00
A view of a PsiQuantum Wafer, a silicon wafer containing thousands of quantum devices, including single-photon detectors, manufactured via PsiQuantum's partnership with GlobalFoundries in Palo Alto, California, U.S., in an undated photo taken in March 2021. PsiQuantum/Handout via REUTERS T

April 26 (Reuters) - Computers using light rather than electric currents for processing, only years ago seen as research projects, are gaining traction and startups that have solved the engineering challenge of using photons in chips are getting big funding.

In the latest example, Ayar Labs, a startup developing this technology called silicon photonics, said on Tuesday it had raised $130 million from investors including chip giant Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O).

While the transistor-based silicon chip has increased computing power exponentially over past decades as transistors have reached the width of several atoms, shrinking them further is challenging. Not only is it hard to make something so miniscule, but as they get smaller, signals can bleed between them.

So, Moore's law, which said every two years the density of the transistors on a chip would double and bring down costs, is slowing, pushing the industry to seek new solutions to handle increasingly heavy artificial intelligence computing needs.

According to data firm PitchBook, last year silicon photonics startups raised over $750 million, doubling from 2020. In 2016 that was about $18 million.

"A.I. is growing like crazy and taking over large parts of the data center," Ayar Labs CEO Charles Wuischpard told Reuters in an interview. "The data movement challenge and the energy consumption in that data movement is a big, big issue."

The challenge is that many large machine-learning algorithms can use hundreds or thousands of chips for computing, and there is a bottleneck on the speed of data transmission between chips or servers using current electrical methods.

Light has been used to transmit data through fiber-optic cables, including undersea cables, for decades, but bringing it to the chip level was hard as devices used for creating light or controlling it have not been as easy to shrink as transistors.

PitchBook’s senior emerging technology analyst Brendan Burke expects silicon photonics to become common hardware in data centers by 2025 and estimates the market will reach $3 billion by then, similar to the market size of the A.I. graphic chips market in 2020.

Beyond connecting transistor chips, startups using silicon photonics for building quantum computers, supercomputers, and chips for self-driving vehicles are also raising big funds.

PsiQuantum raised about $665 million so far, although the promise of quantum computers changing the world is still years out.

Lightmatter, which builds processors using light to speed up AI workloads in the datacenter, raised a total of $113 million and will release its chips later this year and test with customers soon after.

Luminous Computing, a startup building an AI supercomputer using silicon photonics backed by Bill Gates, raised a total of $115 million.

It is not just the startups pushing this technology forward. Semiconductor manufacturers are also gearing up to use their silicon chip-making technology for photonics.

GlobalFoundries Head of Computing and Wired Infrastructure Amir Faintuch said collaboration with PsiQuantum, Ayar, and Lightmatter has helped build up a silicon photonics manufacturing platform for others to use. The platform was launched in March.

Peter Barrett, founder of venture capital firm Playground Global, an investor in Ayar Labs and PsiQuantum, believes in the long-term prospects for silicon photonics for speeding up computing, but says it is a long road ahead.

"What the Ayar Labs guys do so well ... is they solved the data interconnect problem for traditional high-performance (computing)," he said. "But it's going to be a while before we have pure digital photonic compute for non-quantum systems."

Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Amper is providing a plug-and-play-solution to digitize manufacturing

“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
ELECTRONICS
Ali Akram

What Investors Look for in a Startup

It’s a stark reality many startups shut down in their infancy. Two common reasons for failure are that they either didn't satisfy a market need or didn’t attract enough financial investment to sustain their business. Sometimes these two reasons can be related.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Burke
TechRadar

Amazon will not spin out AWS, but more acquisitions incoming

Amazon is not ready to spin out its hugely profitable cloud computing division AWS, according to AWS CEO Adam Selipsky. The executive told Bloomberg in an interview he believes that “customers are very well served by having AWS be a part of Amazon”. The announcement comes as the...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Amazon has a cunning plan to snatch up even more of the ecommerce market

Amazon has announced it will invest $1 billion in companies across the fulfilment, logistics and supply chain sectors in an effort to capitalize on emerging technologies. "We see an opportunity to look beyond our own experience and empower companies that are developing emerging technologies in customer fulfilment operations, logistics, and the supply chain,” said the ecommerce giant.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computing Power#Silicon Chip#Computing Hardware#Data Processing#Nvidia Corp#Pitchbook#A I
TechCrunch

Building a better mobility fintech startup on TechCrunch Live

Kevin Bennett started his auto financing company in 2016. It started as MotoRefi, and rebranded in early 2022 to Caribou. But the mission remains: Transforming consumers’ financial relationship with their cars. Since the founding, Bennett has raised $74 million for the company, including early angel funding from Rachel Holt. At the time, she was a rising executive in Uber — a post she left in 2020 when she co-founded Construct Capital. Hear how Bennett pitched early investors, and what investors like Holt can provide to mobility companies.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Semiconductor Chip Startups Using Photons Are Bagging Significant Funding: Reuters

Computers using light rather than electric currents for processing are gaining traction, and startups using photons in chips are getting significant funding, Reuters reports. Ayar Labs, a startup developing silicon photonics technology, raised $130 million from investors, including Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA). Beyond connecting transistor chips, startups using silicon photonics...
ENGINEERING
thefastmode.com

HPE RAN Automation Powers Multi-vendor Management and Automation for Any RAN

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced HPE RAN Automation, a service management and orchestration solution that provides multi-vendor management and automation for any Radio Access Network (RAN) and helps communications service providers increase operational efficiency and accelerate deployment. This pre-integrated cloud-native solution, delivered as a service, leverages HPE operations support systems and...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Left Lane closes $1.4B global fund to invest in consumer tech

“I’m the oldest person on the investment team at the firm — by about a year — but I’ve been doing this for 13 years. It’s the only professional discipline I’ve ever known and I have been working at honing and perfecting that craft,” says Miller. “It’s sort of a rare vantage point because VC was not a traditional asset class or industry that lends itself to an institutionalized Analyst Program where people come right out of school. Typically, there was more of a circuitous path to get there in the past. Maybe you were a banker or consultant and you went to business school. Something that we take to heart is ‘how do you breed professional investors from the ground up and help shape them.'”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Reuters

BT and Toshiba trial first commercial quantum-secured network

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Britain's BT (BT.L) and Japan's Toshiba (6502.T) on Wednesday launched the first commercial trial of a quantum-secured network that will block vulnerabilities in encryption that will emerge when quantum computing becomes mainstream. Professional services group EY will use the network to connect two of its...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Federated Wireless Offers Decentralized 5G Network Solution with CalChip Connect

CalChip, the nation’s leading IoT distributor and Federated Wireless announced they are bringing to market an industry-first decentralized 5G network solution. The strategic collaboration provides an end-to-end service for consumers and small enterprises to rapidly implement a plug-and-play decentralized 5G network solution that can be setup in as little as 20 minutes.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Deep Science: AI simulates economies and predicts which startups receive funding

The market-driven platform work builds on Salesforce’s AI Economist, an open source research environment for understanding how AI could improve economic policy. In fact, some of the researchers behind the AI Economist were involved in the new work, which was detailed in a study originally published in March. As...
SCIENCE
Fast Company

How digital transformation is reshaping business

The fourth industrial revolution is here. Advances in big data, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and high-performance computing are changing the way organizations compete and evolve. In this new age, winners and losers will be decided based on how quickly they can see trends and disrupt industries.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

CEOs Consider Tech to Be a Differentiator for Their Businesses

The chief information officer has taken on a more important role in businesses across the U.S. and around the world, as CEOs now look to them to make the right technology decisions for their companies, Thomas Kurian, chief executive of Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud, told The Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Startups.com solves a major problem for entrepreneurs

The United States is home to the largest tech market in the world, with about 20 new technology companies reaching $100 million in revenue each year. It goes without saying that there's fierce competition for that revenue, which is why the startup industry has one of the highest failure rates out there.
ECONOMY
pymnts

B2B Online Marketplace ShelfNow Gets Blockchain Integration

B2B online marketplace ShelfNow on Monday (April 25) launched blockchain integration across its intelligent platform, in partnership with New Zealand software company Trackgood, to create what the company says is the world’s first blockchain-enabled marketplace. According to a Business Leader report, the integration of blockchain promotes transparency, sustainability, accountability...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
319K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy