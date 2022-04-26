Locking down Morant drives Timberwolves’ playoff success

The NBA has announced Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as this season’s Most Improved Player. While most improved is subjective, there is no denying that Morant is very much deserving of the award. The young player received 221 points, with 38 first-place votes from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. His peer Djounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs came second with 183 points and Cleveland Cavaliers‘ Darius Garland came in third place. This season was Morant’s first year as an NBA All-Star select and averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds. He shot his career-best of 49.3% from the field and at just age 22, is the third player in the history of the leagues to reach his 2021-22 stats within his first three seasons. He also established a career-high in minutes, rebounds and steals this season and had six games where he shot at least 40 points.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO