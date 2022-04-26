The arrival of spring is an exciting time — who doesn't love warmer weather and lighter clothing? But any parent will tell you that for them, spring means days spent outside the house, which in turn leads to worn-out kiddos, which leads to the inevitable meltdown, tantrum, or unplanned car nap. It's parenting's biggest catch-22: get out of the house and disrupt the schedule, or miss out on the fun but not nap time. It's a conundrum that gentle-parenting advocate Lisa Jean-Francois and husband Andre know all too well. They have a 2-year-old toddler, Julien-Michel (J-Mi), and an 8-year-old, Jackson-Blaise (JB), so they're no strangers to the struggle of a disrupted schedule. Below are Lisa's tips for enjoying the spring weather while minimizing stress — from how H&M can make getting dressed an easy feat to meeting your child's needs mid-meltdown, here's what you need to know.

