Budget Worksession #4

I want better for all children. I want parents to have a voice and follow through when they have a concern. I believe parents should have a say in their children's education. I want teachers to have a voice and not be concerned that when they speak up they will be chastised or asked to leave.
The Town of Ballston Community Library Board of Trustees posted a letter on the library's website asking for help with some concerns the library has with the Ballston Town Board. The letter said the town board has not released the library’s full tax levy and reserve fund, allowed the library to update its charter, or approved the contract for a $107,000 construction grant.
Comments / 0