Sound Off for April 26, 2022

By Sun Herald readers
Biloxi Sun Herald
 1 day ago

Go vote

James Meredith, the first Black student at the University of Mississippi, was shot in 1966 while marching from Tennessee to Mississippi to encourage voter registration. Register before May 9 and vote on June 7 to show that the sacrifices he and others made were meaningful.

Better future

The last Monday in April has been designated as Confederate Memorial Day. Let us take this day as the opportunity to remind ourselves of the lessons of history so that we do not repeat the mistakes of our past. We can take this day to examine the past, so we can forge a better future.

Coast voices

Obviously Sound Off represents the voices of the people of Coastal Mississippi. Therefore, it seems that Democrats will have big wins in upcoming elections on the Coast.

What gives?

Hundreds of millions have been spent on infrastructure repairs in the 17 years since Hurricane Katrina in the Biloxi area, and yet we still have a temporary, portable, diesel generator and a makeshift fence at the intersection of U.S. 90 and Rodenberg Avenue. What gives?

Medicaid dollars

Got a large postcard this week from Gov. Tate Reeves congratulating himself for the largest tax cut in Mississippi history. I would have been more appreciative if he had used some of the funds to expand Medicaid to help the poor and disabled in our population who don’t have access to adequate or to any medical care. Louisiana did it, but they have a Democratic governor.

Caring people

We native born Southerners have empathy for the people of Ukraine

Fox News?

Tucker Carlson of Fox “News,” unlike commentators on legitimate news shows, doesn’t waste his time pursuing pesky facts. Instead, Fox pays him millions to make up stuff designed to entertain his “don’t confuse me with the facts” audience.

Expanded coverage

I read the Sun Herald and watch local news. I don’t remember seeing information on what’s happening at the Gulfport High School track. Same for the tennis and pickleball courts. Taxpaying residents would like to know.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com

Mississippi Today

Podcast: Inside the Phil Bryant interview everyone’s talking about

Mississippi Today recently published “The Backchannel” investigation, which used never-before-published text messages to explore former Gov. Phil Bryant’s role in the state’s welfare scandal. Before the series published, Bryant sat down with Mississippi Today for a three-hour interview. Journalists Anna Wolfe and Adam Ganucheau discuss how the interview came about, what it was like inside Bryant’s office, and how it’s been perceived since the series published.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
