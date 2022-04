BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the signing of Georgia transfer and former player Tineya Hylton on Tuesday. Hylton comes to Aggieland after spending her first semester at UGA this past spring. Originally, the Toronto native was a member of the 2021 signing class, but due to COVID-19, she reclassified and signed her National Letter of Intent in November of 2021 as part of the 2022 signing class. She gained eligibility at the beginning of the 2022 spring semester when she joined the Lady Bulldog roster.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO