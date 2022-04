BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday South Warren Softball squeezed out the victory at home over Bowling Green 5-4, Tuesday on the road, the Spartans shut out the Purples 12-0. The win extends South Warren’s winning streak to seven games, they are now 15-2 on the season. They will have one day off before hosting second-place Greenwood Thursday.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO