BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cougars boys basketball has new expectations next season as Logan County announces Josh Frick as new head coach for the 2022-23 winter season. Frick comes to Logan County after 18 seasons coaching at Graves County High School. Frick spent the first 10 years as an assistant for the Eagles helping them win seven district championships and three regional championships. He then took over as head coach for eight seasons, recording a record of 162-90 while winning six district championships.

LOGAN COUNTY, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO