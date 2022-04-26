Exploding Target Banned

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center will be hosting an on-site, walk-in interviews this Thursday from 12-6 PM. The Juvenile Services Center is ready to take on three new Correctional recruits. Compared to a traditional application, a walk-in interview gives an applicant a chance to find out the unknown right away. Applicants will be able to talk with staff and receive a tour of the facility. Looking to the future Pennington County has promoted many Correctional Officers to Deputy Sheriffs. As one of three Federal Juvenile Facilities in the Nation, the center encourages bi-lingual applicants, since they receive kids from all over the nation.
