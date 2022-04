Henry Cavill hasn't reprised his Superman role since 2017's Justice League, and it doesn't seem like he will. The Flash is set to introduce us to another Kryptonian with the film introducing us to Sasha Callie's Supergirl. Michael B. Jordan is also said to be developing a Val-Zod/Superman series for HBO Max, and J.J. Abrams is producing a Superman film written by Ta-Nehisi Coates focusing on a black version of Clark Kent. So, Cavill is free to switch sides with Marvel Studios if he wanted to. Marvel fans have wanted the actor to play Captain Britain or Hercules in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and no one graphic designer has shown what the actor could look like as the former.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO