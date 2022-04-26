ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Talk around campus: Mask mandate lift

Cover picture for the articleAdditional reporting by Edward Huang. With the upper school’s mask mandate lifting last Monday, April 18, students and faculty are no longer required to wear masks indoors, a decision following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s and Santa Clara County’s mask mandate removal in schools on March 11. The...

