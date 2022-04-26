ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Mother speaks out about late son in honor of National Crime Victim Rights Act Week

By Cheyanne Walker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of National Crime Victim Rights Act Week, a mother is speaking out on behalf of her late son. FOX 31 News sat down with Cathy Jones, the mother of 21-year-old Anthony Wright who lost his life 5 years ago to gun violence. “He was the light of...

