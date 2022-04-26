ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shonto, AZ

Jonathan Nez launches bid for re-election as president of Navajo Nation

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Nez, the incumbent president of the Navajo Nation, kicked off his re-election campaign over the weekend. The "Nez 4 Prez 2.0" campaign launched...

