ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redby, MN

Redby Community Center Social Gathering - Wednesday, April 27, 2022 - 6 PM - 10 PM

redlakenationnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRedby Community Center Social Gathering - Wednesday,...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Concord News Journal

Substitute high school gay professor fired for supporting LGBTQ+ rights because he was explaining why ‘he is wearing his rainbow wristband to students’

Few days ago, hundreds of people, including his colleagues, students and parents of students gathered to protest against the school’s decision to fire the substitute high school professor for violating the “religious and political topics” policy after the school board was informed that the gay professor had been explaining to his students why he was wearing his rainbow pride bracelet.
SOCIETY
KIMT

Community members remember slain Minnesota family

Holiday lights drape homes in vigil for slain Minnesota family. Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays. A family relative last week killed 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. On Sunday night, members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered to remember the victims. People were invited to bring new children’s books to donate in honor of the family that maintained a “little free library” outside their home. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, a former neighbor of the Barrys who hosted the event, said the family was known for their adventurous spirit and welcoming nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Barry Family Public Vigil to be Held Sunday in Duluth

After a tragic week in Duluth where a murder-suicide took the life of the Barry family in Duluth's East Hillside neighborhood, a public vigil has been organized by their family and friends. They're asking the community to come together in honor of 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry,...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redby, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
CBS News

National Donate Life Month

April is National Donate Life month, a reminder of the need for organ donations, which provide thousands of people with a second chance at life. For details on becoming an organ donor visit registerme.org.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy