This episode is sponsored by Target. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. In this special bonus episode of This is Motherhood, host Joyce Brewer speaks with Dr. Kameelah Phillips, an OBGYN, lactation consultant, and advocate for eradicating racism in medicine. Dr. Phillips runs her own private practice, Calla Women’s Health, and in this conversation, Joyce and Dr. Phillips discuss racial disparities in maternal healthcare, the health issues that moms of color should be particularly aware of, and how BIPOC moms can best advocate for themselves with medical providers to take control of their health.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO