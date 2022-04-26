ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Auditor advises what residents can do to avoid gas skimmers

By Allan Brown Athens Messenger Editor
This file photo from 2016 was taken as local and state agencies conducted widespread checks for “skimmer” devices on gas pumps. These devices are placed by thieves to record credit card information, including PIN numbers. No skimmers were found during the 2016 sweep (this photo shows the inside of a pump in its proper state). Photo courtesy of the Athens County Auditor’s Office

While incidents of gas skimming are not uncommon in many regions of the country, Athens County residents have been fortunate, as there have been no reported incidents of the crime in more than two years.

“I’m not aware of any recent incidents where skimmers have been located in Athens County. The most recent event would have been reported in October, 2019,” said Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson, whose office is responsible for annually inspecting area pumps.

The 2019 incident was found at a Guysville gas station and the skimmer device had already been removed by the time deputies from the Athens County Sheriff’s office had arrived.

In order to protect residents and business from gas skimming, which involves skimmers typically being installed on gas pumps in secret and thieves returning later to get the card information that is recorded on them, the auditor’s office is diligent in their annual inspections.

Thompson explained that as the Athens County Auditor, her office is responsible for testing and inspecting all commercial weighing and measuring devices. This authority is provided under Ohio Revised code and they operate under the Weights and Measures Division, under the direction of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Division of Weights and Measures:

Her office’s duties, as it relates to gas stations, are specific to the pumps dispensing the correct quantity of fuel at the advertised price. She has two employees that are certified and qualified to perform these duties under the state’s department of weights and measures division.

“The work we do to check for skimmers is something we do in addition to our statutory duties while we are onsite to verify the proper calibration of the gas pumps,” she noted in response to email questions sent to her office from The Messenger.

As an aside, with gas prices at high levels in the county, compared to metropolitan cities in the state, she noted the office has no authority over the price structure other than to verify that the price advertised is the price that is being charged.

While the auditor’s office isn’t mandated by law to check for skimmers during the actual inspection, Thompson noted her inspectors do, indeed, check for the devices.

“Our office is charged with annually inspecting each gas station. There are no directives for the county auditor to inspect for skimmers, specifically. However, we will respond to all requests or complaints that our office receives,” she said.

Thompson noted that these inspections involve looking for many other things — in addition to skimmers — that could affect consumers.

“Annually, our office inspects all of the gas pumps in Athens County,” Thompson said, adding, “While we are at a station, we test the quantity dispensed, all the working components for leaks, digital readouts and lights. At the same time, each pump is inspected and checked for skimmers.”

While customers should be aware of the possibility of skimming devices at the pump, there are other things Thompson noted that they should look for when at the gas pump.

“Consumers should pay attention to be sure that the posted price on the read out matched the sign (price) posted at the station. They should be sure that the pump does not appear to be tampered with.

“They should also be aware that they are not being charged prior to any fuel being dispensed. (An amount on the read out prior to pumping fuel). It is helpful to pull on the credit card mechanism and make sure that there isn’t anything attached to it from the outside. Finally, the consumer should also look for any visible leaks, cracks or tears in the nozzle and hose where the fuel is being dispensed.”

She noted that there are a few precautions both consumers and merchants can make to ensure skimming doesn’t occur.

“Check for any detachable components that may be on the credit card reader at the gas pump. Report any suspicious activity,” she said.

If a person suspects they might have had their personal information compromised at the gas pump, Thompson said they should immediately report it to the local authorities, which would be the Sheriff’s office or local police.

While Thompson noted that she is not aware of any reporting data that would rank counties in Ohio concerning skimming incidents, she noted in past stories in The Athens Messenger that it is a relatively quick process for skimmers to compromise the pumps.

For that reason, it is important for customers to be diligent when getting gas, as within 30 seconds, a skimmer can be added to a pump and the result is the consumer’s credit card information is then recorded by the device.

So while the annual inspections certainly are a safety precaution taken by the auditor’s office to ensure that skimmers aren’t on the pumps, the actual precautionary process to both detect and be aware of possible skimmers must be done by both merchants and customers.

