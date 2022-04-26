Pre-K Story Time with Ms. Tracy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new exhibit at the Maryland Center for History and Culture will showcase images of the city at night, from buzzing bar crowds to the desolate urban landscape after most residents have gone to bed. “Visions of Night: Baltimore Nocturnes,” opening Friday, April 29, features work from artist Sydney J. Allen (aka aBaltimoregriot), photojournalist J.M. Giordano, photographer and author John Clark Mayden, and photojournalist Webster Phillips III, alongside archival images from the organization’s collection. “Night photography is an aspect of art that is always captivating. Clothing and hairstyles may change, cityscapes may be altered, but the mystery of darkness...

