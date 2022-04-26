ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Flathead, Bigfork battle it out on tennis courts

By The Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

Monday was a great day for some tough tennis battles.

The Flathead and Bigfork tennis teams duked it out at the FVCC tennis courts with the Bigfork boys edging Flathead, 4-3. The Bravettes and Vals dueled to a 3-3 finish.

Kutuk White and Alexis Kersten each picked up singles wins for the Flathead tennis teams.

White dropped the first set of his match with Bigfork’s Oliver Barta, but battled back to claim a 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory.

Kersten, for her part, rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win over the Vals’ Callie Martinz.

The Bigfork boys claimed wins at No. 3 and 4 singles and at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

The Flathead girls won the top three singles matches, while Bigfork claimed No. 4 singles and both doubles matches.

Boys

Bigfork 4, Flathead 3

Singles

Kutuk White, F, def. Oliver Barta 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Quaid Ring, F, def. Andrew Porrovecchio 6-1, 6-2; Ian McMann, BF, def. Cody Ramer 7-6, 6-1; Kyle Folwick, BF, def. Holden Askvig 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles

Blane Barrows/Caden Leonard, BF, def. Kobe Schlegel/Jack Thompson 6-3, 6-1; Logan Livingston/Lander Livingston, BF, def. Tyler Shawback/Ezias Bailey 6-1,6-2; Steven Baker/Maverick Huestis, F, def. Seth Christians/Andrew Kingery 6-4, 5-7, 12-10.

Girls

Flathead 3, Bigfork 3

Singles

Alexis Kersten, F, def. Callie Martinz 6-1, 6-1; Patricia Hinchey, F, def. Tessa Troyer 6-2, 6-3; Kathryn Butson, F, def. Ashlyn McGill, 6-1 6-2; Hazel Lowell, BF, def. Lolita Sattler 6-1 6-1.

Doubles

Emma Berreth/Annika Ranson, BF, def. Abby Clark/Isabella Parrott, 6-1 6-3; Jade Sisier/Cassidy Reichenbach, BF, def. Kylie Amundson/Elle Westover, 5-7 7-6 10-8.

Comments / 0

