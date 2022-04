Construction is nearing topping out on 32 Oakland Avenue, a 15-story residential building in Jersey City, New Jersey. Designed by Michels & Waldron Associates, the 446,917-square-foot structure will yield 297 residential units and 58,266 square feet of office space spread over two floors, as well as an automated parking garage with a capacity of 181 vehicles. The property is rising from a large plot at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Washburn Street.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO