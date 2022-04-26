NBA Buzz: Kyrie, Nets, Simmons, Jazz, Morant, Rubio, Cavaliers

The Nets were swept by the Celtics Monday night, as there are a lot of questions surrounding the team moving forward.

Kyrie Irving ‘s free agency is one of them, but he seems to be committed to the team he grew up rooting for.

“In terms of my extension, man, I don’t really plan on going anywhere,” Irving said. “So this is just added motivation for our franchise to be at the top of the league for the next few years.”

Furthermore, he said he plans to get to work with several important members of the team, including his best friend Kevin Durant .

“When I say I’m here with Kev, I think that really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe (Tsai) and Sean (Marks),” Irving said.

