Honolulu, HI

Honolulu Man Convicted Of Trafficking Underage Girls In Waikiki

 1 day ago
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm expressed hope the recent conviction of a man found guilty of trafficking underage girls in Waikiki will inspire more survivors to come forward. A jury found Marquis Green guilty of sex assault in the first degree, two counts of promoting prostitution in the first...

Fred Dodge Made A Difference In Leeward Oahu

Physician and activist Fred Dodge, who was well known in the Leeward community, died on April 3 after a long decline. He was 90. Frederick Arthur Dodge was born in 1931 in Trenton, New Jersey. He was the first one in his family born in the United States. His parents and three older siblings were immigrants from Europe.
HONOLULU, HI
