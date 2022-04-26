Honolulu Man Convicted Of Trafficking Underage Girls In Waikiki
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm expressed hope the recent conviction of a man found guilty of trafficking underage girls in Waikiki will inspire more survivors to come forward. A jury found Marquis Green guilty of sex assault in the first degree, two counts of promoting prostitution in the first...
The Hawaii Law Enforcement Officer Independent Review Board urged prosecutors on Oahu and the Big Island not to file charges against police involved in the deaths of four people, including a parolee who was fatally shot. The nine-member board, which reviews police-involved fatalities, recommended against criminal prosecution in an apparent...
A New Jersey man who conspired with his then-girlfriend to cook up a feel-good story about a helpful homeless man and then used the lie to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations online was sentenced in federal court Friday to more than two years in prison. Mark D'Amico...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
We’re learning more about the man who was punched in the face by Mike Tyson on an airplane about to leave SFO this week. Multiple news agencies are reporting that the passenger is 36-year-old Melvin Townsend III. According to court records, Townsend has multiple felony offenses that he’s been found guilty of. He has serving […]
Miya Ponsetto, the woman who falsely accused an African-American teenager of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel, has now pleaded guilty to one count after entering a deal with city prosecutors and will avoid jail time. By pleading "guilty" to the top count against her of unlawful imprisonment as...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The Honolulu Police Department has opened internal investigations into two officers arrested on allegations of family abuse in separate incidents over the last week. HPD Officer Roland Kam was detained Sunday in Kaneohe on suspicion of abuse of family or household members, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree and interfering with reporting an emergency or crime.
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
A Utah man has been convicted of killing a couple and throwing their bodies down an abandoned mine shaft because they were spending time with his girlfriend.Jerrod Baum, 45, faces life behind bars for the slaying of Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, who went missing in December 2017.Prosecutors said that the couple were murdered by Baum after they met up with his girlfriend, Morgan Lewis, at her home in Eureka, Utah.A court heard that Baum flew into a rage after he came home and found the group together as he had banned Ms Lewis from having male...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Editor’s note: The Civil Beat Editorial Board and reporters spoke with John McDermott, the long-term care ombudsmen for the state of Hawaii. He began by explaining the scope of his program, which is housed in the Hawaii Executive Office of Aging within the Department of Health. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
A confrontation early this year at Waianae Small Boat Harbor between state officers and the leader of a Hawaiian sovereignty group triggered a series of events leading to the arrest last week of a Windward Oahu man for allegedly threatening to behead three people, including the Waianae harbor master. Lindsey...
Rep. Gene Ward is among state lawmakers criticizing the mental health and judicial systems that allowed a Mililani man to walk free moments before he allegedly killed a homeless woman near the steps of the Kapolei police station in February. “I find it totally unacceptable,” said Ward. “How can you...
The cancer was so painful, George Coleman couldn’t stand up straight, the tumors forcing the rural Maui resident into a squat even on the short elevator ride to the doctor’s office. Coleman was in hospice when he seriously began to consider medically assisted death. He had been given...
A California man who spent more than three decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit was exonerated of the crime Monday, clearing the way for his release from prison, officials said. Joaquin Ciria, who is now 61, was arrested in 1990 and convicted of a shooting death...
Physician and activist Fred Dodge, who was well known in the Leeward community, died on April 3 after a long decline. He was 90. Frederick Arthur Dodge was born in 1931 in Trenton, New Jersey. He was the first one in his family born in the United States. His parents and three older siblings were immigrants from Europe.
