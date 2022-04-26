ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain's Santander Q1 profit rises 58% compared to same period a year ago

By Reuters Staff
Reuters

 1 day ago

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander on Tuesday said its net profit in the first quarter rose 58% compared to the same period a year ago thanks to a recovery in Europe and a solid performance in South America.

The euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value booked a net profit of 2.54 billion euros ($2.72 billion), up from 1.608 billion euros in the same quarter last year when earnings were impacted by net restructuring charges worth 530 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Santander to post a net profit of 2.26 billion euros.

Reuters

Reuters

