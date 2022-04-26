ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

UBS posts surprise 17% Q1 profit rise

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - UBS posted a 17% rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, upending expectations for a fall in profit amidst uncertainties over the war in Ukraine, thanks to strong trading.

Net profit for the quarter ended in March of $2.136 billion outpaced average expectations for $1.79 billion in a poll of 21 analysts compiled by the Swiss bank.

One of the first two major European banks to report results alongside HSBC, UBS’s earnings provided a sharp contrast to the profit declines U.S. peers reported this month.

“In the first quarter, we remained focused on executing our strategy, providing stability for our clients and managing risk,” Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement. “Our strong results today speak to our ability to accomplish our objectives regardless of the backdrop.” (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwiö Editing by Michael Shields)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Schindler profit lower but beats estimates

April 22 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator maker Schindler (SCHP.S) on Friday reported a drop in first-quarter net profit but beat the consensus forecast despite supply chain woes, cost inflation, coronavirus lockdowns and market contraction in China. The company's net profit of 144 million Swiss francs ($151.07 million) was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Surrenders 809 Points as Q1 Earnings Roll In

U.S. stocks opened the day in negative territory and losses accelerated as the session wore on. Earnings remained in focus, and several of today's reactions were negative. General Electric (GE), for instance, spiraled downward 10.3% after its results. While the industrial conglomerate beat on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter, CEO Lawrence Culp warned the company is "trending toward the low end" of its full-year guidance as it continues "to work through inflation and other evolving pressures."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs#Zurich#Swiss#European
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Coca-Cola Stock Hits Record High After Topping Q1 Earnings Forecast Amid 'Dynamic and Uncertain' Global Markets

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report shares hit a record high Monday after it posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings, while confirming its full-year profit and sales forecasts, amid what the iconic drinks group called a "highly dynamic and uncertain operating environment". Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why GE Shares Are Falling Today

General Electric Company GE shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported financial results and announced it's experiencing ongoing challenges stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, COVID-19 impacts in China, inflationary pressures and material sourcing delays. Despite the challenges, GE reported first-quarter revenue of $17.04 billion, which beat the $16.91...
STOCKS
CNBC

Coca-Cola earnings beat Wall Street estimates as revenue jumps 16%

Coca-Cola on Monday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. Coke's unit case volume rose 8% during the quarter, fueled by demand for drinks like Powerade and Coke Zero Sugar. Despite the suspension of its Russian business, the company reiterated its full-year outlook for organic revenue and comparable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Deutsche Boerse Ups 2022 Targets After Q1 Beat

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse raised its full-year targets on Monday as it reported better-than-expected quarterly results thanks to higher trading activity amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Due to the uncertainty on the market, demand for hedging in almost all asset classes rose and boosted trading volumes especially...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
319K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy