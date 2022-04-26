ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Shooter ‘just lost it’ in deadly weekend confrontation in Lubbock

By James Clark
KTSM
KTSM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444TxJ_0fKAvEqR00

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report and an arrest warrant provided new information Monday concerning a deadly shooting in the 1900 block of 74th Street. The shooting was reported just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police previously said Fabian Canales, 24 and Tim Lara, 49, “were in a domestic dispute, which resulted in Lara being shot.”

On Monday, the police report said, “… The reporting party stated that her son and husband had been arguing and then she heard gunshots. The reporting party then advised that her husband was on the ground bleeding.”

The police report also said, “[Officers] arrived on scene and located [the gunshot victim] inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and torso.”

Officers provided first aid to Lara until he was taken by EMS to University Medical Center where he later died.

RELATED STORY — LPD: 1 arrested in fatal South Lubbock shooting early Saturday

An officer wrote in the police report, “I observed multiple spent shell casings on the ground in the living room and hallway as well as blood on the ground.”

A warrant said Lara and Canales had an argument and physical altercation. Lara left the house but returned a little while later.

A witness was paraphrased in the warrant.

“It appeared Lara was going to engage in a physical altercation again. Canales then withdrew a 9 mm pistol and shot Lara multiple times,” the warrant said. “Canales stated to the witness he did not mean to shoot Lara, but he had ‘just lost it’ when he shot Lara.”

“Canales fled the area prior to officer’s arrival,” police said on Saturday.

A portion of the warrant said:

“Fabian Canales was located and detained by patrol officers. Canales agreed to be interviewed. Canales was read his Miranda Warning and he waived his rights. Canales gave a recorded statement. Canales stated there was a verbal and physical altercation between him and Lara. They separated and Lara left the residence. Lara returned a short time later. Lara was walking towards Canales again when Canales pulled a pistol and fired multiple rounds at Lara. Canales stated at the time of the shooting, Lara was not attempting to punch him, Lara had nothing in his hands and was approximately 10 feet away.”

Arrest warrant against Fabian Canales

Canales was described as the stepson to the shooting victim. Canales remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of a $350,000 bond Monday morning.

Click here to comment, react or share on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dragging wife from car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

LCPD officer shoots, kills elderly woman armed with knife

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) provided information on the weekend shooting of an elderly woman, armed with a knife, at a Central Las Cruces home. LCPD officials share that on Saturday, May 16, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., their officers were sent at a home along the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
ABC Big 2 News

5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his mom

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Ems#University Medical Center#Lpd
KTSM

Man arrested after argument-turned-shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man is behind bars after shooting a man last week in a dispute over a vehicle. According to Alamogordo Police Department, their officers were sent to the 500 block of New York Avenue on April 17, on a ‘shots fired’ call. As a result of the investigation […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Off-duty Texas officer shoots 2 people in Walmart parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty policeman in Texas is accused of shooting two people in the parking lot of a Walmart in San Antonio, authorities said Friday. The officer, who serves with the Schertz Police Department northeast of San Antonio, fired shots into a van in the store’s parking lot, KSAT-TV reported. San Antonio police arrived shortly after 3 p.m. CDT and found a 40-year-old man suffering from “several” gunshot wounds and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman, also injured, the television station reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Faces Serious Prison Time After Indictment for Selling Methamphetamine

SAN ANGELO, TX – A nearly 40-year-old San Angelo woman is facing serious jail time after a grand jury indicted her for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, on Mar. 9, a Tom Green County Grand jury indicted Amber Dawn Banks, aka Amber Barrera, 38, of San Angelo, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.  The original arrest occurred on Jan. 12 at 11:30 p.m. Banks had city warrants and was recognized by an officer with the San Angelo Police Department near the area of Class Blvd.  The officer stopped Banks, confirmed the warrant, and placed her under arrest.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested in dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.  According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
KTSM

EPPD arrests 2 drivers involved in fiery I10 crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The drivers of the two vehicles involved in a deadly, fiery crash on I10 last weekend have been arrested by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD). EPPD officials say 24-year-old Saul Miguel Gutierrez of Horizon and 19-year-old Kayla Nunez of Chaparral (NM) were both arrested on Wednesday, April 13 and […]
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy