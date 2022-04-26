Eastlake tops Socorro 7-3 in play-in game for final District 1-6A postseason berth

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Eastlake softball team defeated Socorro 7-3 in a play-in game to decide the final playoff berth out of District 1-6A on Monday night.

The Falcons led 1-0 after four innings, but blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth inning with six runs, the big blow coming on a home run from Angelina Lara.

Socorro would threaten in the final two innings, but the Falcons were able to slam the door. Eastlake will now square off with Frenship in the Bi-District Playoffs later this week.

Elsewhere, El Dorado defeated Canutillo 16-6 to clinch the 3-seed out of District 2-5A. The Eagles received the 4-seed. In District 1-4A, San Elizario topped Fabens 14-7 to earn the 3-seed; the Wildcats get the 4-seed. In District 4-3A, Anthony took down Tornillo 13-3 in a one-game playoff for the final playoff spot.

The Bi-District softball playoffs begin around the state of Texas later this week.

