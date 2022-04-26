ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

All day, all night, all right: Lincoln opens postseason with dominant win over Leon

By Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat
 1 day ago
After every win this season, the Trojans have celebrated in the most exuberant of ways. In it's district quarterfinal win over Leon, head coach Brandon Youmans called out to his team once again.

"Lion meat," he yelled in the middle of the circle.

"Lion meant," the team responded back.

"Want some," Youmans called out.

"Want some," the Trojans responded back.

"Got some," Youmans called out and the Trojans once again responded back with the same amount of energy.

It's called the Trojan Clapdown, and it's been how Lincoln has celebrated after every victory this season. It starts off with them celebrating the victory and eventually motivating them for the next game.

Monday, Lion meat started off the chant and it wrapped up with Saint meat as Lincoln will play Sandalwood in Jacksonville in District 2A-2 semifinals. From kickoff, the Trojans were all over the Lions, making two picks on Leon's first two drives. The defensive surge early eventually led to points, guiding Lincoln to a 31-6 win.

"It's always good to come out and play fast and focused," Youmans said. "We just want to build throughout the season and get better as we went. We just want to build well with what we've done throughout the season and we're playing out best flag football right now. It's showing in what we're doing. It's always good to beat your rival in Leon."

A lot of Lincoln's offense started with it's junior quarterback Sanija Waller, who threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one in the victory. It's hard to believe that Waller almost didn't play this season after tering her labrum playing basketball, which required surgery.

"When I came back, I was still struggling with throwing, so I started off at wide receiver as my main position," Waller said. "It's been a big improvement from being at wide receiver to quarterback."

Towards the end of the basketball season, mid-Feburary, Waller was in physical therapy truing to get herself back to full health before the thick of the football season. Her timing couldn't have lined up better as her mobility and accuracy has been huge in Lincoln's success this year.

"It was hard coming back from injury and I didn't know how long it was going to be until I would be able to start playing again," Waller said. "I feel good now. It's good to have good players and it feels good to be recovered. I'm still recovering, but I'm just playing the game."

Lincoln controlled the game from both ends early. It's defense has been a speiclaity this season as the Trojans were picking off teams left and right in the Capital City Classic earlier this month. Lincoln has made 33 interceptions on the year, which is 18 above the national average. It's what they've prided themselves in all season.

"We pride ourselves on defense so we want to put the quarterback in weird predicments and show them a few different looks," Youmans said. "We want to slide out and be in places the quarterback doesn't expect us to be. We did that early in the game, got some turnovers and setup our offense in good field position, make some moves, and get some scores."

The Trojans have rolled out as one of the more dominant teams in its district. They're holding down a No. 3 seed heading into a true road game against Sandalwood. The Saints aren't lacking in success either as they have the No. 2 seed in the district, and are coming off a narrow 12-6 win over First Coast.

With it being so late in the season and it all being on the line, Lincoln know that it just needs to stay the track in order to make it to a district title game. There is also the possibility that the Trojans will meet county rival Chiles in the title game, if either team make it.

"It's a quick turnaround. We've a got a little bit of film, so we just want to study and just focus on what we do," Youmans said. "If we do what we do what we do well, we should be ok moving forward. We're looking forward to playing Sandalwood, hopefully win that game and move onto the district championship game Thursday."

District flag football results

1A-2: Florida High 26, Baker County 0 - The Seminoles will play the winner of Wakulla/Keystone on Wednesday at Florida High at 7 p.m.

1A-2: Suwannee 30, Jefferson County 0 - Suwannee will host Rickards on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

1A-2: Rickards 19, Bradford 12 - Rickards will travel to Suwannee on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

2A-2: Lincoln 31, Leon 6 - Lincoln will travel to Beachwood on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

2A-2: Chiles 41, Englewood 7 - Chiles will travel to Beachwood to play Fletcher on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com, on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

