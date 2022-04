Marvel fans are now less than two weeks away from seeing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters. The new film, directed by Sam Raimi, sees Stephen Strange crossing paths with the Scarlet Witch to understand and contain the threats of the multiverse. Also in that mix is Karl Mordo, another master sorcerer. Mordo, played again by Chiwetel Ejiofor, seems to have a new role in the Marvel Universe in the Doctor Strange sequel. The trailer shows him standing alongside what appears to be Patrick Stewart's Professor X on some council that seems likely to be Marvel's Illuminati.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO