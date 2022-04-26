ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tuesday Mailbag: Jim Wyatt Answers Questions From Titans Fans Two Days Before the NFL Draft

By Jim Wyatt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE – We're now just two days away from the NFL Draft. The War Room is ready, and so is Titans GM Jon Robinson. But we still have a lot of waiting to do, and some uncertainly leading up to pick No.26. Let's keep answering questions, and it's...

The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks draft plans could be targeting this quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks could be targeting a quarterback in the NFL Draft, but will it be in the first-round?. This offseason, the Seattle Seahawks decided to officially move on from quarterback Russell Wilson, as they traded him to the Denver Broncos. The team now has Drew Lock and Geno Smith as the top signal caller options on the roster. With the NFL Draft coming up this Thursday, will the Seahawks be eying a quarterback?
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Derrick Henry Has Reportedly Joined Ownership Group

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry made a significant business move this offseason. The All-Pro running back has joined Nashville Soccer Club’s ownership group. Nashville Soccer Club announced that Henry is joining its ownership group just five days before it opens its new home, GEODIS Park. Henry called this latest...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers Are Pursuing Former Pro Bowl Raiders Tight End Via Trade

The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders have already made a blockbuster trade this offseason. A little over a month ago, the Packers traded their All-Pro wide receiver to the Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s draft. Previously, the team had placed the franchise tag on Adams. Over the course of the last few weeks, new details of their negotiations have emerged. Reportedly, the Packers were willing to pay Adams more money than he got in his new deal with Las Vegas. Adams, however, wanted to play closer to his family. Another detail was that Green Bay wanted Darren Waller in return. League rules, though, forbid a player who has been franchise tagged from being traded for another player. According to sources speaking with Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler, the Packers have not given up trying to acquire the one-time Pro Bowl tight end.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants, Seahawks talking trade, insider says

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could be getting ready to wheel and deal ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday in Las Vegas, Nev. Schoen has a pair of top-10 picks: No. 5 and No. 7 overall. But given his cap space (and lack thereof) and his desire to acquire future draft picks, Schoen may be willing to part with one of his top selections.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cleveland.com

NFL Draft 2022 rumors: Who will the Jaguars take at No. 1? Will the Texans trade the No. 13 pick?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The rumor mill is buzzing ahead the 2022 NFL Draft. Whether it’s signing promising young players to long-term extensions or adding talent through free agency, most organizations have already made significant moves this offseason. With the draft set to take place Thursday through Saturday, this weekend is sure to be filled with decisions that will affect the league for years to come.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The Jaguars Have Made A Decision On Josh Allen

An official decision has been made on the football future of one of the NFL’s Josh Allens. Yes, there are two Josh Allen’s in the NFL and both are pretty good at their jobs. This one, however, has to do with the former No. 7 overall pick. Oh, wait, they’re both former seventh-overall picks.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft April 26

The 2021 football season is over. It is never too early to look ahead to the draft. Here is the 2022 NFL Mock Draft April 26. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan. With the franchise tag being placed on Cam Robinson, the Jaguars will likely go with a defensive...
NFL
