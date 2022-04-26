ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camas suspends JV games over racist allegations

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A baseball coach for Skyview High School broke his silence over Twitter on Monday, sharing more about a racist incident while his junior varsity team played Camas high school last week.

Seth Johnson’s open letter alleges that Camas baseball players were using the “N-word” and making “Ape sounds” toward a player from Skyview during the game.

Johnson closed his letter by saying: “All students and athletes deserve to be treated equally and with nothing but support and respect.”

Vancouver School District officials shared a letter from Andy Meyer, the principal of Skyview High School, notifying parents that the baseball team reported one of their players was the target of racist comments and noises during their game against Camas.

As a result, the Vancouver and Camas School Districts said they’re now both investigating the racist incident.

This isn’t the first report of racial slurs to come out of Camas this year. The school district had to investigate alleged racist taunts at a girls’ basketball game in January, after reports of hearing students using the N-word.

Camas School District stressed that this kind of behavior is not tolerated at their schools and that they’ll be disciplining anyone found responsible. Camas has suspended all JV baseball games pending the investigation.

