ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Firebirds win first playoff game since 2017, ties series with Owen Sound 1-1

By Brandon Green
abc12.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Firebirds won their first playoff game in franchise...

www.abc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Muskegon Lumberjacks set to open USHL playoffs Monday night

MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Lumberjacks won’t have much time to dwell on a heartbreaking 6-5 home loss to the Chicago Steel on Saturday night as they turn their attention to the opening round of the United State Hockey League postseason. The Lumberjacks (33-23-6) will host the Cedar Springs...
MUSKEGON, MI
WNEM

Wrestler Rhyno signs autographs in Saginaw

The Great Lakes Loons took on the West Michigan Whitecaps in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. The OHL draft is this weekend and the Saginaw Spirit has the number one overall pick. After losing game one at home, the Flint Firebirds need to win one on the road if they are going to advance.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
WWMT

2nd ranked Gull Lake soccer teams blanks Loy Norrix

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2nd ranked Gull Lake soccer team scored 4 first half goals, on their way to a shutout win over SMAC rival Loy Norrix on Monday night in Kalamazoo. Freshman Lilah Smith scored the first two goals for the visitors, with Madison Bilbia and Mackenzie Ford also finding the back of the net for the 6-0 Blue Devils.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Oakland Press

Prep Roundup: Dragons take two from Chemics on the diamond, moving to 9-1

Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department from the weekend:. LAKE ORION 15, MIDLAND 0 (3 inn.) The Dragons scored three in the fifth and two in the sixth to beat the visiting Chemics in Game 1 on Sunday, plating the two go-ahead runs on a wild pitch. Connor McCartan was 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Antonio Grazioli homered and drove in three runs for Lake Orion. McCartan got the win in relief, while Casey Robertson pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mich#Wjrt#The Dort Financial Center#Ohl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

Guard Ayers commits to Bowling Green men's basketball

BOWLING GREEN — Senior guard Leon Ayers III has committed to Bowling Green State University’s men’s basketball team, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. Ayers played in 27 games and had 14 starts with Duquesne University in Pittsburgh last season. He averaged 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 37.2 percent from the field. He turned in four outings of 20 or more points, including a 20-point effort in the Dukes’ game against BGSU in December.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy