Black Hawks at Lincoln – 4.25.22

James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett has died. In a joint statement on Tuesday, James Madison president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne shared the news that Bernett has died at the age of 20. No cause of death has been revealed. Bernett was a star catcher who was...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest hosted the 2022 Central Nebraska Track Championships, one of the biggest track and field events of the year for the area, on Monday. Featured in the above video are highlights from the boys and girls triple jump, boys high jump, girls pole...
Fans hoping to see the Heat clinch the opening round of the NBA playoffs can do so in person as tickets are still available for Game 5 on Tuesday in Miami when the Heat host the Atlanta Hawks. Tip off is 7 p.m. ET at FTX Arena in Miami, FL.
Since the Heat have a 3-1 series lead against the Hawks, they can afford to be extra cautious. They have to make sure their two stars are healthy when they likely advance in the playoffs. The winner of the Heat/Hawks series will take on the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers/Toronto Raptors series in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A major transfer will not be joining the Huskers after all. Deondre Jackson, a running back who announced his intention to transfer from Texas A&M to the Nebraska football program in January, made the announcement Tuesday. He did not enroll for the spring semester, but stated that...
Coming into the series between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks, many thought that Atlanta could have an outside chance of taking home the series. Miami shut down all those doubts right away and ended up winning the series, 4-1. The main reason why the Heat were able to...
After getting eliminated by the Miami Heat in the 2022 playoffs, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young vowed to come back even better in his Year 5 in the NBA. The Heat shut down Young in the series, with the Hawks guard even committing more turnovers than baskets made throughout their five meetings. With that said, Young understands that he has a lot of work to accomplish in order to not only return to the East Finals, but also compete for the Larry O’Brien trophy.
EditorsNote: New headline; Changed to “All-Star” in 5th graf. Victor Oladipo scored 23 points and Bam Adebayo posted 20 points and made a key defensive play as the Miami Heat held off the visiting Atlanta Hawks for a series-clinching 97-94 victory in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference’s first round Tuesday night.
As I flew from Chicago to Kearney late Monday morning, I stared down at the Great Plains from my window seat and saw nothing but flat land as dry as a beat-up old shoe from the lack of rain. Wednesday, a Dawson County friend who has farmed with her husband...
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - After a successful three-year career at South Dakota State, Aurora alum Baylor Scheierman declared for the NBA Draft, while maintaining his college eligibility, earlier this year. Now, he is in the NCAA transfer portal. Scheierman averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Jackrabbits...
Comments / 0