Black Hawks at Lincoln – 4.25.22

After getting eliminated by the Miami Heat in the 2022 playoffs, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young vowed to come back even better in his Year 5 in the NBA. The Heat shut down Young in the series, with the Hawks guard even committing more turnovers than baskets made throughout their five meetings. With that said, Young understands that he has a lot of work to accomplish in order to not only return to the East Finals, but also compete for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO