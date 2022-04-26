ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are 'done' once again... after giving their relationship a second shot

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are reportedly broken up for a second time.

A source close to the former couple, 30 and 38, told E! News that the actress is 'done' after trying to make their rekindled romance work.

It comes after the two ended their engagement earlier this year but then attempted a reconciliation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKNWq_0fKAqUyI00
Another breakup: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are reportedly broken up for a second time

An insider told the publication, 'Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron but she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change.

'There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again,' the source explained.

When they originally split in February it was reported that 'they are two very different people.'

'They are both focused on their careers, but it took them in separate directions,' the person added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GySDN_0fKAqUyI00
It's over again: A source close to the former couple, 30 and 38, told E! News that the actress is 'done' after trying to make their rekindled romance work

One month after announcing the end of their engagement, the actress was seen sitting on Aaron's lap 'while they hung out' with friends on an outdoor wine-tasting patio with expansive vineyard views.

'They seemed really happy,' a source told People at the time. 'They kissed each other's heads and were very affectionate.'

During the outing, Rodgers looked particularly at ease as he sipped a glass of wine wearing a pair of aviators sunglasses as he sat next to the Emmy nominee.

Additionally, they attended a wedding together for Rodgers' teammate David Bakhtiari, who was married in Santa Barbara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17usZg_0fKAqUyI00
Called off wedding: The two ended their engagement earlier this year but then attempted a reconciliation

Last week the NFL star appeared to be in good spirits as he sat courtside next to his teammate Randall Cobb and Mallory Evans, daughter of billionaire Wes Edens, one of the team's primary owners.

During the game, Aaron focused on the court as he got on his feet and applauded his team as they scored.

Woodley and Rodgers were first confirmed to be dating in February 2021, less than a year after his split from longtime girlfriend Danica Patrick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHAwp_0fKAqUyI00
Yearlong relationship: Woodley and Rodgers were first confirmed to be dating in February 2021, less than a year after his split from longtime girlfriend Danica Patrick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tweM9_0fKAqUyI00
Moving on: Last week the NFL star appeared to be in good spirits as he sat courtside next to his teammate Randall Cobb and Mallory Evans, daughter of billionaire Wes Edens, one of the team's primary owners

