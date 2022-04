After climbing their way out of an 0-3 hole and forcing a sixth game back in Toronto, the Raptors have found new life in their first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ready to even things up in Game 6 against the Sixers, the Raptors will continue to make their presence known in Jurassic Park. Fresh off back-to-back wins in dominant fashion, it looks as if the Raptors have snatched all the momentum from the Sixers after cutting their series lead to just one game. With that we’ll now take a look at the four reasons behind their recent power shift.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO