MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings have a new general manager, a new head coach, and starting Thursday night, new players. The team currently have the number 12 pick in the NFL draft. For the first time since the pandemic began, the Vikings NFL draft party will be in-person at U.S. Bank Stadium. About 4,000 fans are expected for the festivities. In addition to watching the draft and enjoying the food, fans will get to mingle with current and former Vikings players. The Vikings said the draft marks the beginning of an exciting new era for the team with new leadership in place. “We’ve all navigated...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO