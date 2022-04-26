Scoreboard: Big Sky State Games results

After the weather canceled most of last week’s action on the baseball diamond, we’ll see what happens in Week 4 of the 2022 season. Wyoming Legion Baseball teams are trying to get some early action in during the spring. Five teams could make their season debut this week.
The Bear River baseball team suffered its first Region 11 loss of the season last week, but still won the three-game series with Green Canyon to remain atop the Region 11 standings. The series started with a Tuesday trip to North Logan, where the Bears led 8-1 after four innings...
Roundup of Wednesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. North Central 3, Gonzaga Prep 2: Nathan Burkhart scored in overtime and the Wolfpack (11-2, 7-2) beat the Bullpups (6-8, 5-4) to clinch the GSL regular season title. NC earned the league's top seed to the District 8 3A tournament which starts next week. Adrien Ferrasse scored in the 74th minute to put NC up 2-1, but G-Prep's Andre Layman scored his second goal of the game two minutes later to send it to overtime.
With a real young team last year, Coeur d’Alene High made some strides in softball, a year after the Vikings returned a veteran squad that — like everyone else in Idaho — was denied a spring sports season due to COVID-19. This year, Coeur d’Alene is building...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Editor's note: Some may find content in this story offensive. The Camas High School junior varsity (JV) baseball team is under investigation for allegedly using racist words during a match against Skyview High School's JV team at Camas on April 20. During that game, witnesses alleged...
The softball season has been battling the weather of late which is no surprise in Wyoming so they're getting in games as best they can. We do have a few images of the Campbell County Camels taking on Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central along with the Worland Warriors meeting Kelly Walsh and Natrona County. Thanks so much to Kellie Jo Allison and James Yule for the fabulous photos. Enjoy!
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies lead the 4A High Country conference thanks to a Wednesday afternoon victory at home against the Shelley Russets highlighted by an excellent pitching performance from Ethan Belnap. Belnap was in a groove in this one, hurling a complete game, allowing four hits...
SMITHFIELD — It’s always good to have goals. It’s really fun to achieve them. The Ridgeline girls golf team began Monday’s round at Birch Creek Golf Course with a challenge to each other. All eight varsity golfers wanted to go under 100. With the top four scores counting toward the team score, perhaps the pressure is off a bit for some, but this time all eight Riverhawks were trying to break the century mark.
Roundup of Tuesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Gonzaga Prep 19, North Central 2: Lucio Reynolds went 5 for 5 with a home run, double and five RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (12-6, 10-5) beat the Wolf Pack (1-15, 1-14) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Turk Riggan went 3 for 4 and doubled twice with two RBIs for G-Prep. Kian Carruthers went 2 for 3 with a run for NC.
Deer Park senior Jackson Dean orally committed to University of Massachusetts-Lowell on Friday, becoming the first Greater Spokane League lacrosse player to accept a Division I offer. Lacrosse is not a varsity sport in the GSL. Dean played for the conglomerate program of Mead High School and Lilac City Lacrosse...
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A pair of Murtaugh football players are taking their talents up north. Lineman Malakai Brune and running back Cesar Aburto signed with Lewis-Clark Valley College. All Loggers players are full-time students at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, but there are no Division III programs in...
CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A pair of Burley graduates came up clutch for an NAIA school on Sunday. The Watterson boys are finding success for Eastern Oregon University. Slayder’s last outing, shows he can go the distance, pitching 8 2/3 innings against College of Idaho, while striking out seven, helping his team sweep the yotes on Sunday. The freshman is 2-2 on the season, boasts a 3.32 era and has 16 strikeouts.
The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team effectively locked up another league title on Tuesday with a 19-7 rout of visiting Battle Mountain on the AHS turf. AHS led 12-4 at halftime and was never threatened by the Huskies, who also lost to the Skiers on April 8, falling 16-6 in Edwards.
SPRING HILL — The Ellerbe Middle School soccer teams continued their respective successful campaigns on the road at Spring Hill on Wednesday. The Lady Wildcats have made it a habit the last couple of matches of shutting out their opponents in mercy-rule fashion. During Wednesday’s match, Ellerbe defeated the...
