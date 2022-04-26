Scoreboard: Big Sky State Games results

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8-Man: Victorious Secret, Billings; Endurance Radio, Billings; Dirty Mike...

406mtsports.com

Herald-Journal

Bears baseball takes series with Wolves to remain in first place

The Bear River baseball team suffered its first Region 11 loss of the season last week, but still won the three-game series with Green Canyon to remain atop the Region 11 standings. The series started with a Tuesday trip to North Logan, where the Bears led 8-1 after four innings...
NORTH LOGAN, UT
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Nathan Burkhart's overtime goal lifts North Central boys soccer to GSL regular season title

Roundup of Wednesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. North Central 3, Gonzaga Prep 2: Nathan Burkhart scored in overtime and the Wolfpack (11-2, 7-2) beat the Bullpups (6-8, 5-4) to clinch the GSL regular season title. NC earned the league's top seed to the District 8 3A tournament which starts next week. Adrien Ferrasse scored in the 74th minute to put NC up 2-1, but G-Prep's Andre Layman scored his second goal of the game two minutes later to send it to overtime.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Camas junior varsity baseball team accused of using racist words during game

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Editor's note: Some may find content in this story offensive. The Camas High School junior varsity (JV) baseball team is under investigation for allegedly using racist words during a match against Skyview High School's JV team at Camas on April 20. During that game, witnesses alleged...
CAMAS, WA
K2 Radio

PhotoFest: Girls Softball Week #6

The softball season has been battling the weather of late which is no surprise in Wyoming so they're getting in games as best they can. We do have a few images of the Campbell County Camels taking on Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central along with the Worland Warriors meeting Kelly Walsh and Natrona County. Thanks so much to Kellie Jo Allison and James Yule for the fabulous photos. Enjoy!
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Herald-Journal

Prep girls golf: Riverhawks achieve goal, win another tournament

SMITHFIELD — It’s always good to have goals. It’s really fun to achieve them. The Ridgeline girls golf team began Monday’s round at Birch Creek Golf Course with a challenge to each other. All eight varsity golfers wanted to go under 100. With the top four scores counting toward the team score, perhaps the pressure is off a bit for some, but this time all eight Riverhawks were trying to break the century mark.
SMITHFIELD, UT
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Lucio Reynolds big day leads Gonzaga Prep baseball; Sierra Wyatt slam paces Mead softball

Roundup of Tuesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Gonzaga Prep 19, North Central 2: Lucio Reynolds went 5 for 5 with a home run, double and five RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (12-6, 10-5) beat the Wolf Pack (1-15, 1-14) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Turk Riggan went 3 for 4 and doubled twice with two RBIs for G-Prep. Kian Carruthers went 2 for 3 with a run for NC.
SPOKANE, WA
kmvt

Murtaugh football players sign with Lewis-Clark Valley

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A pair of Murtaugh football players are taking their talents up north. Lineman Malakai Brune and running back Cesar Aburto signed with Lewis-Clark Valley College. All Loggers players are full-time students at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, but there are no Division III programs in...
MURTAUGH, ID
kmvt

Watterson boys lead to Sunday’s sweep of College of Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A pair of Burley graduates came up clutch for an NAIA school on Sunday. The Watterson boys are finding success for Eastern Oregon University. Slayder’s last outing, shows he can go the distance, pitching 8 2/3 innings against College of Idaho, while striking out seven, helping his team sweep the yotes on Sunday. The freshman is 2-2 on the season, boasts a 3.32 era and has 16 strikeouts.
BURLEY, ID
The Richmond Observer

Ellerbe soccer teams sweep Spring Hill

SPRING HILL — The Ellerbe Middle School soccer teams continued their respective successful campaigns on the road at Spring Hill on Wednesday. The Lady Wildcats have made it a habit the last couple of matches of shutting out their opponents in mercy-rule fashion. During Wednesday’s match, Ellerbe defeated the...
ELLERBE, NC

